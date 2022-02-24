ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Log Inn listed for sale in Gibson County

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjT0L_0eNSuuTu00

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The oldest restaurant in Indiana is up for sale.

The Log Inn in Gibson County is listed by FC Tucker for $3 million. Built in 1825, the Log Inn served as one of the oldest trading posts and stagecoach stops in the country. President Abraham Lincoln visited the restaurant and ate a meal while campaigning in 1844 for Henry Clay for president.

The listing also features all furniture, fixtures and equipment as well as a 3-way liquor license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

AG Rokita declares $26 billion pharmaceutical deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced on Feb. 25 the final approval of a $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s major pharmaceutical distributors. Those distributors are Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson. Indiana communities can receive up to $507 million if Indiana communities opt into the state’s settlement under pending legislation […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory lifted in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Water District lifted a boil advisory on Friday for customers affected by a water main break. Customers on Highway 41A between Hwy 425 and 5634 Hwy 41A, 5290 Hwy 425 and 5358, 4996 & 5382 Old Madisonville Rd are no longer being advised to boil water before […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Road improvement funding approved for Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Smoother rides will be coming soon to the residents of Newburgh. The town was awarded almost one million in state funding for paving roads and draining improvements last November. The contract has been approved and the road work will be completed over the next few months. New paved roads and better […]
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
County
Gibson County, IN
State
Indiana State
Gibson County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Gibson County, IN
Business
Gibson County, IN
Government
WEHT/WTVW

A fire is affecting a town in White County

CROSSVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) – A large fire is impacting nearly the entire town of Crossville. A local radio station posted on Facebook that this fire happened at the old Rawlinson store in Crossville and the building was reduced to a smoldering pile of rubble. The social media posts said the fire damaged some electric lines, […]
CROSSVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Annual training for fire personnel begins in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fire service personnel are training from February 25 through 27. The 35th annual Bryant Stiles Officers School by the Green River Firefighters Association will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center. The training provides the fire and emergency services an opportunity to train on the latest subjects affecting the national fire […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor Winnicke proclaims ‘Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day’

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A McDonalds in Evansville remembered a longtime employee in a very special way today. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnicke proclaimed today as “Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day”. Loraine Mauer died at age 98 last year. Many knew her as ‘Miss Loraine’. She worked at the fast food restaurant for nearly 50 years- starting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Capital hosting mock government youth event

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Teenagers will be taking over the capital to participate in a mock government event. Students of the Indiana YMCA Youth and Government (INYaG) program will be participating in the Model Government Conference (MGC) on Feb. 25-27. Students of the INYaG program have spent part of each academic year since 1965 meeting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Clay
Person
Abraham Lincoln
WEHT/WTVW

Local library auctioning off extra items

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local library is auctioning off items for the public to take home with them. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is auctioning off extra furniture, equipment, and office supplies through Curran Miller Auction/Realty, Inc. Items up for auction may be viewed online or at an in-person viewing on March 5 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic site offers new virtual experience

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Visitors can now experience Cahokia Mounds in a new way. An expansion of Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site’s popular new enhanced reality (AR) app is now available to visitors. The Grand Plaza AR tour launched Feb. 22 and joins the Monks Mound AR tour to offer a state-of-the-art experience for visitors. […]
CELL PHONES
WEHT/WTVW

Business dealing with aftermath of massive fire

Crossville, Ill. (WEHT)- A long night has turned into a day of reckoning for the small community of Crossville, Illinois. Firefighters were still putting out hotspots nearly 24 hours after a massive fire. The surrounding businesses are left to deal with the aftermath. “It’s sad- lots of memories there. It’s sad that it’s gone,” said […]
CROSSVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois Product Expo returns to state fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Foodies looking to graze will find plenty at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host the Illinois Product Expo March 5 and 6 in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The expo has brought Illinois food companies and consumers together the last 23 years. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ind#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Syphilis outbreak in Daviess County linked to Evansville

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Health and the Daviess County Health Department are responding to an outbreak of syphilis near Washington, Ind., which had originated from an outbreak in Evansville, Ind., in late 2021, a news release said. This outbreak has been linked to exposures to other infectious diseases, including human immunodeficiency […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jelani Day bill passes the Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Senate Bill 3932, also known as the Jelani Day Bill, was passed in the Illinois Senate Thursday, Feb. 24. The legislation amends the Missing Person Identification Act, and it would require the FBI to get involved if medical examiners or coroners can not identify human remains within 72 hours of them […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Flooding forces closure of Cave-In-Rock ferry

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Recent snow and ice melt followed by rounds of heavy rainfall have pushed rivers over their edge. River levels were so high along the Ohio River that flooding forced the temporary closure of the Cave-In-Rock ferry at the Kentucky/Illinois border. The closure of the ferry will force motorists in the […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear appoints new directors to MCC’s board

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Some new people have been put into the Madisonville Community and Technical College (MCC) Board of Directors. According to a press release sent out by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear, Gov. Beshear has appointed Robert Ramey and Jack Morris as members of the MCC Board of Directors. The Office of […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KDE wants public comment on COVID waiver

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is wanting the public’s input on possible changes that could happen due to COVID. KDE is seeking public comment on the state’s waiver request for temporary changes to accountability, school identification and reporting requirements in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) for the 2022-2023 school […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy