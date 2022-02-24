Log Inn listed for sale in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The oldest restaurant in Indiana is up for sale.
The Log Inn in Gibson County is listed by FC Tucker for $3 million. Built in 1825, the Log Inn served as one of the oldest trading posts and stagecoach stops in the country. President Abraham Lincoln visited the restaurant and ate a meal while campaigning in 1844 for Henry Clay for president.
The listing also features all furniture, fixtures and equipment as well as a 3-way liquor license.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0