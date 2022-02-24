Log Inn listed for sale in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The oldest restaurant in Indiana is up for sale.

The Log Inn in Gibson County is listed by FC Tucker for $3 million. Built in 1825, the Log Inn served as one of the oldest trading posts and stagecoach stops in the country. President Abraham Lincoln visited the restaurant and ate a meal while campaigning in 1844 for Henry Clay for president.

The listing also features all furniture, fixtures and equipment as well as a 3-way liquor license.

