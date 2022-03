Uber stock (NYSE: UBER) has declined down by about 23% year-to-date trading near $35 per share, underperforming the S&P 500, which is down by about 6% over the same period. This has been driven by headwinds in its ride-sharing business through the Covid-19 pandemic, concerns about inflation on the company’s costs, and a broader market rotation out of high-growth and loss-making companies, as the U.S. Federal reserve plans multiple interest rate hikes. That being said, there have actually been several positive developments for the company, which could make the stock a buy.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO