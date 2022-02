MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A disaster relief group that's been around since 2018 and helped hundreds of people in times of need is now working to become a nonprofit. Jacob Rowley, founder of Dream Team Disaster Relief, hopes the new status allows them to help more people on a regular basis. The group, which consists of six core people, has helped in disasters in Marshalltown, Nebraska and Missouri.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO