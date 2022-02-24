Boylan rolls past Belvidere in regional opener

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans jumped out to a 21-5 first quarter lead, and they rolled to a 72-37 win over Belvidere Wednesday in a 3A regional semifinal game at Boylan.



The Titans were led by J’Mar Johnson with 13 points. Tristan Ford was next with 12. Luke Leombruni was right behind with 11 points. The Titans improved to 22-9. They’ll next face Freeport in the regional championship game Friday night. Freeport defeated Belvidere North 59-50 Wednesday

