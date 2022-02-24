ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Boylan rolls past Belvidere in regional opener

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSRvQ_0eNSu5zS00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans jumped out to a 21-5 first quarter lead, and they rolled to a 72-37 win over Belvidere Wednesday in a 3A regional semifinal game at Boylan.

The Titans were led by J’Mar Johnson with 13 points. Tristan Ford was next with 12. Luke Leombruni was right behind with 11 points. The Titans improved to 22-9. They’ll next face Freeport in the regional championship game Friday night. Freeport defeated Belvidere North 59-50 Wednesday

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auburn nips Hononegah for regional championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was just the type of game you expect to see for a regional championship Friday night at Jefferson High School. Auburn and Hononegah battled right down to the final second before Auburn emerged with a 57-56 win. It was the Knights’ third win over Hononegah this season. The Knights rallied from a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
Rockford, IL
Basketball
Belvidere, IL
Sports
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
City
Belvidere, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, Feb. 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday ,February 25 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39. 4A Jefferson RegionalAuburn 57 Hononegah 56 4A Algonquin […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

RVC teams ready to battle for District Championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two weeks from now Rock Valley College will host the NJCAA Division III National Tournament in men’s basketball for the first time. Wouldn’t the RVC men love to be playing in that. They will if they can come through Saturday afternoon. At one o’clock the Golden Eagles will host Lorain Community College in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago holds off Byron for Sectional Title

JOHNSBURG, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Winnebago Indians are one win away from reaching the Class 2A State Tournament. They defeated Big Northern Conference rival Byron 50-38 Thursday night to win the Johnsburg Sectional Championship. Miyah Brown led Winnebago with 20 points. Winnebago improves to 33-2. The Indians will play in the Elgin Super-Sectional next Monday night against […]
BYRON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtvo Wqrf#The Boylan Titans#Belvidere North#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stockton falls to Galena at Forreston Sectional

FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Stockton’s season came to an end Thursday night when the Blackhawks lost to Galena 45-39 in the championship game of the 1A Forreston Sectional. Galena improves to 30-3 and advances to the Hoffman Estates Super-Sectional. For highlights click on the media player.
NHL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sycamore gets revenge against Montini

MAPLE PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two years ago Lombardi Montini ended Sycamore’s season by defeating the Spartans in a sectional championship game. Thursday night the Spartans returned the favor by edging Montini 57-56 to win the 3A Kaneland Sectional. Junior center Evyn Carrier led Sycamore with 23 points. Sophomore point guard Lexi Carlsen scored 13 points. Sycamore […]
SYCAMORE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crusaders coast into the regional championship game at Marian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Lutheran opened the postseason the same way it closed out the regular season, with another convincing win. The Crusaders defeated Woodstock Marian 85-64 Wednesday in a 2A regional semifinal game at Woodstock Marian. The Crusaders next will face Marengo for the regional championship Friday night. Marengo defeated Elgin St. Edward Wednesday 51-43.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hart and Hononegah end Guilford’s season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Point guard Owen Hart plays big in Hononegah’s biggest games. He did it again Wednesday evening leading Hononegah over Guilford 58-47 in the Class 4A Rockford Jefferson Regional. Hononegah will next face NIC-10 champion Auburn in the regional championship game Friday night. For highlights click on the media player.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford University celebrates 175 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University celebrated a milestone on Friday. On February 25th, 1847, a charter was signed that established Rockford Female Seminary, which later became Rockford College, and then, Rockford University. Seven area businesses and organizations were recognized at a luncheon at Regents Hall, for their contributions to the university over the years. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27 Rockford Promise students earn college honors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School District students make their mark at the next level of their education. Those students are part of Rockford Promise. That program provides scholarships to RPS205 students to attend Rock Valley College, Rockford University, or Northern Illinois University. Last fall, thirteen students who had a grade point average (GPA) […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman fighting for life after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was left with life-threating injuries after a shooting in Rockford early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on S. 4th Street, according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult female was reportedly stuck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation into […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy