Shanksville turns aside Salisbury in D5 quarterfinals; Turkeyfoot, North Star bow out

SHANKSVILLE — Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Matt Long has not had his full compliment of players this entire season. Whether it was because of COVID-19 or injuries, Long has been forced to juggle his lineup.

In Wednesday's District 5 Class A quarterfinal against No. 5 seeded Salisbury-Elk Lick, No. 4 Shanksville took advantage of its depth. Led by Braden Adams' game-high 23 points and 16 rebounds, the Vikings advanced to the semifinals with a 57-42 victory over the Elks.

"We're starting to gel," said Long, who won his first playoff game as the head coach of the Vikings. "That 10 (players) that I had (Wednesday), that's the first time I've had all 10 of those (players) the entire season."

The game was tightly contested in the first quarter. Neither team shot the ball well from the field. Shanksville held a 12-10 lead after one.

Shanksville's surge

The Vikings (11-13) took control of the game in the second quarter. A 9-0 run gave Shanksville a 25-12 advantage. Adams had five points during the stretch.

Salisbury (6-15) answered with four straight points, but the Vikings outscored the Elks 7-3 to close the quarter and took a 32-19 lead into halftime.

Logan McCall, who tallied 13 points in the game, led the Vikings with 11 points at the break. Drake Sellers paced the Elks with eight points through two quarters and finished with 13.

Shanksville netted the first six points of the third quarter and held its largest lead of the game, 38-19.

Salisbury closed the gap late in the quarter with a 6-0 spurt and trailed 46-32 after three.

Sellers drives comeback

Salisbury junior Daulton Sellers has guided the Elks in scoring all season long. He, alone outscored the Vikings 9-2 to open the fourth. Salisbury trailed 48-41.

Sellers recorded 10 of his team-high 18 points in the final frame.

However, Adams tallied a bucket inside and Chris McCorkle, who recorded nine points in the game, stroked a three to stretch the Vikings' lead to double figures again as they were able to hold off the Elks and move on.

"We need to get better in terms of execution offensively," Long said. "Guys want to go one-on-one, and it's there sometimes, but other times, just pull the ball out and run an offense. We just need to make better decisions."

This was the first playoff appearance for Salisbury in 11 years. The Elks have a young nucleus and will return four of their five starters next season.

"Effort, just like it has been all year, was there," Salisbury coach Cody Stewart said. "We had a really bad second quarter, dug ourselves a hole. We fought."

While things did not always translate into wins for the Elks this season, playing in a meaningful playoff game was significant for the program's growth.

"Hopefully building upon this for next year now that we know what to expect in games like this; we're ready, we're more prepared and I think next year will be good," Stewart said.

Shanksville will visit top-seeded Southern Fulton on Friday. It will be a contrasting style of play than what the Vikings saw against the Elks.

Southern Fulton is methodical in how it operates offensively. Therefore, the Vikings will need to make their offensive trips count.

"We are going to try and speed them up," Long said of Southern Fulton. "They have seen that all season. I don't know if I am going to go zone or what, but they've got two 6-foot-5 kids. The one is probably 240-250. The other one is athletic. I think our guards can pressure them, but it's going to be a difference of, can we make the open shots? Can we take good shots and can we lock down and be solid defensively?"

Fannett-Metal 67, Turkeyfoot 58

In Spring Run, the No. 6 seeded Rams fell to the No. 3 Tigers in the District 5 Class A quarterfinals.

Kameron Kemp netted 18 points for Turkeyfoot. Bryce Nicholson tallied 14 points while Anthony Ulderich added 12. Chris Kozlowski grabbed 11 rebounds.

Fannett-Metal visits No. 2 seeded Berlin Brothersvalley on Friday.

Chestnut Ridge 82, North Star 52

In New Paris, Nate Whysong scored 21 points as the No. 1 seed Lions routed the No. 2 Cougars in the District 5-8-9 Class AAA quarterfinals.

Brock Weimer dropped a game-high 24 points for North Star. Garrett Huzsek, CJ Biery and Ethan Smith each had seven points.

