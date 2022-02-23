Mitchell, Orleans track and field teams gearing up for new season

Though it may not seem like it because of the weather recently, the spring sports season is, in fact, upon us. Last week, track and field teams around the state were allowed to open official practice.

Now in the second week, Mitchell and Orleans are preparing to gear up. The Bluejackets are coming off a season in which they saw a handful of athletes advance to the regional round of the state tournament and one, Nate Reynolds, qualify for the state finals. Orleans was in a similar boat, competing well in the conference before advancing a few of its top athletes to regional.

Mitchell building back up

Mitchell's biggest challenge this season will be replacing their graduated regional qualifiers from a year ago. This includes losing Reynolds. That leaves them in a spot where they’re figuring things out a little bit headed into the season. Fortunately, the boys’ team will have Adam Oster, who competed at regional last year, and Lucas Slaten, who qualified for regional in cross country this fall, to lean on.

“This year will be a rebuilding year for us as we lost several to graduation last year. We do have several kids returning who had some success last year and we hope they are able to build on that success again this year,” Mitchell track and field coach Lori Quebbeman said. “This is a new year and a new team and we want the kids to work together as a team and be the best they can be and have a fun season.”

Of course, with winter sports still going on, the Bluejackets don’t have their full ensemble yet. They’re waiting to get their boys’ basketball players and dancers, but when they do they’ll truly begin the process of putting the pieces into place as a team.

“It will be nice when we do have all participants out so we can figure out what everyone’s strong points will be for the team and get them working on their individual events,” Quebbeman said. “When we get all of our kids out for practice we’ll focus on figuring out where we think they best fit on our team.”

Orleans hoping to build on last season’s success

The Bulldogs are taking it slow in the early stage of the season. Like Mitchell, they’re still waiting on some basketball players, but they’ll get some work done in the meantime.

“We’re going to start two, three days a week just to get going. We’ve got a lot of guys on the basketball team so they’re pretty much unavailable for a little while,” Orleans boys’ track coach John Smith said. “We’re just trying to get some of the other guys going a little bit, get their minds on track and start working on some conditioning.”

The big returner for the Bulldogs is sophomore Xavier Alston. As a freshman, he ran his way to a sectional title in the 400-meter dash, beating out Mitchell’s Alec Barlow by just a quarter of a second.

Orleans hopes that the achievement will light a fire under the rest of its squad.

“It does help us that we had some success last year, those guys who got to the regional and things like that, some of those guys like Xavier (Alston). I think he’s already feeling pretty confident about returning there,” Smith said. “Other guys see that and say if he can do it, maybe they can do it too so it builds across a whole team. It definitely helps get some encouragement going, get some guys feeling confident.”

Contact Times-Mail sports reporter Auston Matricardi via e-mail at amatricardi@tmnews.com or on Twitter at @amatricardiTM.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Mitchell, Orleans track and field teams gearing up for new season