One dead after Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus.
Columbus police said officers responded to a call for the shooting at approximately 10:52 p.m. in the 300 block of Whitethorne Avenue.One person dies after Monday head-on crash
When police arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Dameire Novell Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
