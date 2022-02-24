Bay Area leaders react to what’s happening in Russia-Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A military operation in Ukraine has been announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Following this announcement, Bay Area leaders began responding on social media.

Representative Eric Swalwell posted to Twitter saying:

“Kyiv and Kharkiv are being bombed. The largest invasion on our planet since WW2. Republicans are rooting for the Russians. God be with Ukraine and democracy.”

Representative Mike Thompson posted to Twitter saying:

“ The decision by Putin to invade Ukraine is pure evil and a direct attack on democracy. The response to this transgression must be swift — and that means cutting Putin, Russia, and their financial elites off from the global market and imposing further crippling sanctions. The United States and our allies must be steadfast in the face of blatant disregard for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and I am hoping for a rapid resolution of this conflict and for lasting peace. “

Representative Ro Khanna posted to Twitter saying:

“ The United States stands with Ukraine. We will hold Putin accountable for his unconscionable, unjustified, and illegal attack on the innocent people of Ukraine. He is committing a crime against humanity and flagrantly violating international law. “

Representative John Garamendi released the following statement:

“Tonight, Russia launched an unjustified and unprovoked attack against Ukraine. My prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they withstand this meritless incursion from Vladimir Putin and the Russian military.

Vladimir Putin’s justifications for this strike are ludicrous and predicated on lies. His attempt to provoke war in Europe and usurp the democratically elected government of Ukraine will bring widespread suffering and loss of life at a scale the Continent of Europe has not witnessed in a generation. I condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms.

As Chair of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, I am monitoring the situation closely. These actions will further unite the United States and its allies—including NATO and the European Union—and Russia will be held accountable. My heart is with the people of Ukraine and my prayers are for their safety.”

Governor Gavin Newsom posted to Twitter saying:

“ California is standing with the people of Ukraine tonight. Russia is embarking on an unprovoked attack – an armed attempt to overthrow a sitting democracy. There must be consequences. “

Senator Alex Padilla posted to Twitter saying:

“Just spoke with Ukrainian Consul General Kushneruk to reaffirm our support for the people of Ukraine. We stand with them and support President Biden and our allies in enacting severe sanctions against Putin for his unprovoked and dangerous attack on an important democratically. “

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services posted to Twitter saying:

“Cal OES is closely monitoring the developments in Ukraine this evening. In our role as the Ca’s Homeland Security lead, we are proactively working to ensure state is closely coordinated with local and federal partners & able to act swiftly to address any threats that may occur.”

