Kansas City, MO

Missouri contractor sentenced to prison after not paying back scammed customers

By Linda Wagar
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Convicted contractor Brian Spencer Pummell will be cooling his heels in prison for a very long time.

Pummell was featured on FOX4 Problem Solvers a few years ago after defrauding more than a dozen families from St. Joseph to Springfield. Customers, including Bryan Irick, said he would collect a hefty deposit upfront and then disappear.

The last time Problem Solvers checked in on Pummell was last year after the Missouri Attorney General’s Office convicted him for deceptive business practices . A judge told Pummell he could stay out of prison if he repaid $27,000 to his customers.

According to court records, Pummell never bothered to make those payments or check in with his probation officer. He was also caught with meth. Pummell admitted to everything in court, records showed.

This time, the judge was apparently tired of Pummell and his empty promises.

Pummell was sentenced to 12 years behind bars. When he finally gets out, Pummell will still have to repay his customers every dime he owes them, according to the attorney general’s office.

Velma813
2d ago

Good and when He's out and still doesn't pay the money send Him back to jail for another 12 plus no questions asked 👍🙏

CJ578
2d ago

Good place for the scammer! After he gets out he should do community service volunteer!

Brian Bibb
2d ago

they'll never see any of that money and they can't just keep locking him up for the same crime I see him out in 18 to 36 months

