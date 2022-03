Thinking about running for a political office in Yakima? Candidate week is set to start on Monday, May 17. Yakima City officials want to remind you about political signs that seem to end up nailed or taped to many buildings and fences during the political season. City officials say signs cannot be affixed to City property - including fences or utility poles - or placed within City parks (other than public rights-of-way next to parks).

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO