ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Scattered showers possible as storm leaves Kern County

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GUcF_0eNSpxJ800

Scattered showers are possible tonight in the foothills and mountain communities of Kern County mainly before midnight.

Most of this cold storm is well to the southeast of us and it should be completely out by Thursday. Cold air will linger and a freeze warning has been activated until Saturday.

The region will see temperatures dropping to near 20 degrees in some desert locations. Please protect your pets and sensitive plants.

How much snow did Kern County get so far?

The storm brought between 3-5″ of snow to some parts of Tehachapi. Major roads are now open and no active weather pattern is expected to affect it. Air quality will remain good tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Freezing overnight temperatures in parts of Kern

Another subfreezing night in Kern County. A freeze warning in place until 8 a.m. Saturday. A gradual warmup begins next week with temperatures climbing close to 80 degrees by Wednesday. A weak system will bring a cool down by the second half of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KGET

Another cold night ahead in Bakersfield, freeze warning in effect

Another chilly night is ahead of us with a freeze warning in effect through Saturday morning. Temperatures in the valley floor dropping to the low 30s, and only in the teens for the higher elevations. Please protect pets and plants as temperatures could remain below freezing for a few hours. On the upside, we will […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Storm batters one of Kern County’s most valuable crops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s second-most valuable crop is bouncing back after a recent storm. Experts say this week’s chilly weather dealt a blow to Kern County’s almond industry. The California Almond Board says most of the world’s almonds come from the Central Valley, bringing more than $5 billion to the state every year. But […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tehachapi schools closed until Monday awaiting potential school mask mandate changes

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi Unified School District school’s will be closed Friday, Feb. 25, and Monday, Feb. 28th for “public health and safety reasons,” according to a letter sent to parents from the Tehachapi superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson. Larson-Everson said Tehachapi schools would reassess theses circumstances on Monday following announcements on potential changes to mask […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
KGET

‘PIT’ Count gives Kern County homelessness snapshot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For the past two years, Kern County’s ‘Point in Time’ Count has identified where services need to be deployed for the growing population of people experiencing homelessness countywide. Hundreds of volunteers started counting as early as 4 am on Thursday, deployed everywhere from Bakersfield to Mojave. It’s one of the most […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern ambulance crews overwhelmed due to Omicron surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pandemic has put pressure on everyone over the last couple of years, but that’s an understatement for first responders. Last year, we spent the day with an ambulance team to see first hand just what they were up against. A year later, now during the Omicron surge, we went back […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

35th Bakersfield Home & Garden Show takes place this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Home & Garden Show returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend. The fairgrounds are set to host thousands of homeowners looking to remodel their homes or landscape their yards. The show takes place Feb. 25 through Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Masks optional for vaccinated people in Kern courts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Effective Monday masks will be optional, but recommended, for fully vaccinated people in all Kern County court facilities, according to a standing order from the Kern County Superior Court. Masks will still be required for unvaccinated people. The order said in certain situations, some court employees may still be subjected to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Kget 17
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 643 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 643 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 235,765 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,107 deaths. The department reports 195,485 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 611,493 negative COVID-19 tests while 1,061 tests […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ethel’s 24-foot fiberglass ‘Big Indian’ is a well-traveled landmark

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Here’s something you don’t see every day: A 24-foot-tall cultural cliche. But it’s our cultural cliche, and a piece of local Americana that still inspires double-takes. It’s the so-called Big Indian, and it stands the north side of Alfred Harrell Highway — the road to Hart Park. You might have looked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KGET

The race to run Kern’s elections: Aimee Espinoza runs for county clerk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Questions about our voting system have always been a part of American Democracy. But the integrity of the process was under heightened scrutiny in 2020, and claims of a stolen election remain almost two years later, putting the people who oversee elections at every level in the spotlight. Here in Kern, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi Unified School District cancels classes over mask wearing

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — It’s not winter weather keeping the Tehachapi Unified School District closed, it’s controversy surrounding mask mandates. The Tehachapi Unified School District canceled classes Friday and Monday because hundreds of students refuse to wear masks, violating state mandates. A statement released Thursday night says in part, “staff and administration have been stretched […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Ukraine-Russian conflict hurts Kern oil and drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s skyrocketing gas prices are expected to soar even higher in the coming months, fueled by the crisis in Ukraine.           You might think: this might be good for Kern’s oil industry but both the consumer and the industry are at a loss in this crisis. “Holidays on gas taxes, federal taxes may […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead in crash south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead following a crash south of Bakersfield early Friday morning. A semi-truck and black sedan crashed in the area of Herring and Old River Road just after 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The black sedan was traveling westbound on Herring Road and the semi-truck was traveling […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police to conduct DUI checkpoint Feb. 25

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location on Friday. The department said the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location within city limits. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

SpaceX launches rocket from Vandenburg Space Force Base

VANDENBURG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying several satellites Friday morning from Vandenberg SFB. The rocket is slated to lift off from south base at 9:12 a.m. Its trajectory will travel along the coast of California and Baja California as it heads southeast from Vandenberg over […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy