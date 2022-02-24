ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

State of Decentralized Insurance

In this video, Renat Khasanshyn, founder and CEO...

Forbes

Why Decentralized Innovation Is Critical

Greg Griffiths is the chairman, CEO and founder of UCROWDME. As an entrepreneur and thought leader who is passionate about disruption, innovation and technology solutions, it still amazes me how many new products continue to fail every year. I believe there is a better way to address this failure using a decentralized approach.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
DALLAS, TX
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
#Insurance
pymnts

Ecobank Says Africa’s Payment, FinTech Future is Bright

In Africa’s ever-changing payments ecosystem, innovation is the norm. In just two decades, major transformations have taken place across the continent — and virtually every few years, a new shift takes place. From the rise of telco-led mobile money, notably with PESA in Kenya in 2007, to the growth of automation across the industry, Osahon Akpata, head of consumer payments at Ecobank, has seen many payment advancements first-hand.
ECONOMY
Canyon News

How Do Car Insurance Laws Differ Trom State To State?

UNITED STATES—Each state has its own rules and regulations relating to car insurance, and while there is plenty of crossover from region to region, there are also some key differences that it’s worth knowing about. Let’s go through the most important points to keep in mind so that...
TRAFFIC
hackernoon.com

What Domain Ending Should Your Startup Be? 66.5% of Top Startups Use Dotcom

Have you ever wondered what domain endings are doing well for startups? Startup of the Year Voting ran for 6 months from June 2021 to January 2022. On Valentine’s Day, the startup of the year winners were announced and we open sourced this startup voting data if anyone would like to use it (still cleaning up and better organizing some of the data, thanks for the patience! I wanted to share some early learnings). Of the winners, I analyzed what domain endings successful startups most often chose. “.com” overwhelming led the way with 66.5% of the startups, followed by “.co” (6.4%), “.io (5.4%), “.ai” (1.7%), “.org” (1.5%), “.net” (1.3%) and then a number of niche domain endings used by less than 1% of the Startup of the Year Winners.
ECONOMY
News On 6

Bill Requiring Insurance To Cover Diagnostic Mammograms Passes State Committee

A bill unanimously passed out of a state committee, which would require insurance companies to cover the cost of diagnostic mammograms. Tulsa Representative Melissa Provenzano wrote the bill. Diagnostic Mammograms are more intensive than a standard one. It is usually done because a doctor spotted a problem during an annual...
TULSA, OK
Economy
pymnts

Santander Speeds up Digital Move, Shifts Corporate Structure

Santander Bank is streamlining its executive structure and boosting its efforts in the digital space, the Madrid, Spain, institution announced Thursday (Feb. 24). Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez will report to the full board directly instead of through Chairwoman Ana Botin, Santander stated in a news release. Alvarez, the...
BUSINESS
Sacramento Bee

As Californians retrofit homes against wildfires, state demands insurers cut them a break

As an insurance crisis persists in California wildfire country, state regulators are preparing to order companies to offer discounts to homeowners who install double-pane windows, fire-safe roofs or take other steps to reduce the danger to properties. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara outlined a proposal Friday to require insurers to incorporate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

State-run insurer LIC seeks to raise $8 billion in India’s largest IPO

The Narendra Modi’s government plans to sell about 316 million shares in the wholly-owned insurer, the draft prospectus said. Its IPO is the latest in Modi’s privatization drive to fund its expansionary budget. The firm’s so-called “embedded value,” a key metric among insurers, is pegged at $71.56 billion. The market value of insurers is typically between three and five times of the embedded value. In the initial public offering, LIC does not plan to issue any new shares, it said.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

China Nears Fully Cashless Economy

China has taken two steps closer to a fully cashless economy after two small private Chinese banks announced last month that they would end services related to bank notes and coins, according to a South China Morning Post report Friday (Feb. 4). Beijing-based Zhongguancun Bank will end cash services, including...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Singapore bank gives customers 'kill switch' to freeze accounts in case of fraud

Hit by a recent spat of SMS phishing scams, OCBC Bank has introduced a "kill switch" that it says will let its customers cut access to all their accounts if they suspect their personal data have been compromised. When activated, the kill switch will immediately freeze all accounts including digital banking, e-payment, ATM access, and credit cards.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

Clickatell raises $91M to scale its chat commerce platform and US expansion

As the largest digital platform in the world, with more users than the internet’s 4.7 billion users, it only makes sense for businesses to communicate and transact with consumers through chat channels. Founded in 2000, Clickatell is a pioneer in this mobile communications and chat commerce space. The company...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Ford Teams With State Farm, Starts Tesla-Like Insurance Program

Ford has officially teamed up with insurance company State Farm to offer a new Drive Safe & Save Connected Car program. The program is set to launch in select states, though it's only available to specific "connected" Ford and Lincoln cars. Essentially, the new program will monitor a driver's behavior,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Digital Tools Unlock New Markets for Credit Unions

Credit unions (CUs) historically have been known for their service — the tellers who know you by name and the call-center staffers who will take the time to make sure your questions are answered. As they extend their services to other channels, it can be a challenge for credit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY

