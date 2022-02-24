ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Named the New Face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

By Dan Heching
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria star Angus Cloud is continuing to soak up the spotlight!. The actor, 23, has been named the new face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances, the brand announced on Wednesday. Cloud fronts the latest digital campaign celebrating iconic scents Polo Green, Polo Red and Polo Blue. The new...

