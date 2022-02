Helm notched an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Making his first appearance in Detroit since he left for the Avalanche in free agency, Helm was in the starting lineup Wednesday. That worked out well, as he earned the secondary assist on a Gabriel Landeskog tally. This was Helm's first point since Dec. 10 when he scored against none other than the Red Wings. For the year, he's at seven points, 53 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-4 rating in 39 contests, mainly playing in a fourth-line role.

