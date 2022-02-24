ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BISD cancels classes on Thursday due to weather

After freezing precipitation coated vehicles and some roadways this morning and daytime highs topped out at...

School canceled for Friday as winter weather persists

With temperatures in the low- to mid-20s and a few snow flurries continuing to fall, Stephens County remains covered in a thin layer of ice and snow. The National Weather Service is forecasting tomorrow’s high at 27 with a wind chill value as low as -2 degrees, and in light of that news, the Breckenridge school district has canceled school again for Friday, Feb. 4.
