BISD cancels classes on Thursday due to weather

With temperatures in the low- to mid-20s and a few snow flurries continuing to fall, Stephens County remains covered in a thin layer of ice and snow. The National Weather Service is forecasting tomorrow’s high at 27 with a wind chill value as low as -2 degrees, and in light of that news, the Breckenridge school district has canceled school again for Friday, Feb. 4.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO