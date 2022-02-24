Buhler’s Elliott goes for third straight state title
BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) – The boys state wrestling tournament begins on Friday and Buhler senior Sam Elliott is after school history if he can win another championship.
At 35-0, Elliott is a favorite in the 4A, 160-pound class. He will compete for his third straight title on Friday in Salina. He won his first title as a freshman.
“I’ve experienced a lot of growth. I’m definitely not the same wrestler I was then,” said Elliott. “Just critiquing my work. Getting better every day. My body has matured more. So I think I’ve had a lot of growth since then.”
If Elliott can win a state title on Saturday, he will be the first wrestler from the Buhler program to win three straight.
For more information on the boys state wrestling meet, click here .
