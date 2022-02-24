ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Buhler’s Elliott goes for third straight state title

By Alec Ausmus
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4iPc_0eNSisZc00

BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) – The boys state wrestling tournament begins on Friday and Buhler senior Sam Elliott is after school history if he can win another championship.

At 35-0, Elliott is a favorite in the 4A, 160-pound class. He will compete for his third straight title on Friday in Salina. He won his first title as a freshman.

“I’ve experienced a lot of growth. I’m definitely not the same wrestler I was then,” said Elliott. “Just critiquing my work. Getting better every day. My body has matured more. So I think I’ve had a lot of growth since then.”

If Elliott can win a state title on Saturday, he will be the first wrestler from the Buhler program to win three straight.

For more information on the boys state wrestling meet, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

KCAC Tournament: Kansas Wesleyan advances with win at Friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The quarterfinals of the women’s bracket in the KCAC Tournament had a balanced matchup Wednesday night inside the Garvey Center. The five-seed Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes advanced with a 76-66 win over the four-seed Friends Falcons. The Coyotes led 37-31 at the halftime break and outscored the Falcons by four points in […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Championship round is set for girls state wrestling meet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday’s state title stage is set for girls state wrestling. The first day wrapped up with semifinal competitions in Park City and Salina. To view 5A and 6A bracket results, click here. To view 4-1A bracket results, click here. Consolation competitions are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The […]
PARK CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Elliott
KSN News

High basketball regular season winding down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The high school basketball regular season is winding down, here are some scores and highlights from around the state Tuesday night. Girls Basketball: Wichita Heights 52, Bishop Carroll 30 Derby 57, Maize South 33 Dodge City 41, Hays 40 Boys Basketball: Hays 59, Dodge City 43 Derby 83, Maize South 71 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Coffeyville man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of first-degree murder stemming from a 2019 shooting. Benjamin Mason, who is now 20, but was 18 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced by a judge in the Montgomery County District Court on […]
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KSN News

5 arrests in 5 months: How Kansas woman keeps getting out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With a Topeka woman facing multiple charges from five different arrests over five months, KSNT News dug into how she has walked free with each visit to jail. Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins, 27, has been accused of a string of crimes including breaking into and stealing various cars, according to police and […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys State#Kan#Combat#Ksnw#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Man charged with two Wichita murders on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man accused of murdering two people on Super Bowl Sunday made his first appearance in court on Friday and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Sunday. Officers from the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Barton County Sheriff: $30k of meth found; jail employee arrested for smuggling to inmate lover

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Barton County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of smuggling meth into the Barton County Jail. Tammy Batt, 45, of Russell, was booked on suspicion of traffic in contraband in a correctional institution and unlawful sexual relations. According to a news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas crews putting out vehicle fire discover body in trunk

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters northwest of Kansas City, Kansas, who were called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car’s trunk. Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman sentenced in man’s shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was convicted in November 2021 of shooting and killing a Wichita man has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison. Forty-three-year-old Amber Kay Ahrens appeared before a Sedgwick County judge Wednesday, where she was handed the sentence. Originally, she had pleaded not guilty to the charges […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
KSN News

Two Harvey County deputies under investigation

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says two of its deputies are on administrative leave after someone claimed harassment by the deputies. In a post on social media at noon Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said that recently administration was made aware of alleged harassment claims against the two deputies. It goes on […]
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas man caught with $250K worth of meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, of Topeka, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intention to deliver the controlled […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy