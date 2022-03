[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of A Million Little Things. Read at your own risk!]. A Million Little Things returned Wednesday and the midseason premiere was as emotional as expected with Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and Maggie (Allison Miller) hitting the road together in order for Maggie to confront her stalker — the mother of a former patient who had taken his own life. Maggie ultimately decided not to confront the woman after realizing she was holding on to a lot of misplaced guilt. Instead, they went back to Boston where she worked out her feelings on the radio, but part of her on-air confession included a declaration of love for someone — either Gary or her boyfriend Cam (Ryan Hansen). The episode ended with the audience, and at least Gary, questioning who she was talking about.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO