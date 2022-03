Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his son, paramedic T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), are heading to New York in the next 9-1-1: Lone Star … they hope?. The latest episode ended with the shocking news that T.K.’s mother, Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein) is dead. She will, however, appear in “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency,” which also has to reveal exactly what happened to her. But first, her loved ones have to actually make it to New York, and as the promo shows, the first responders going to be running into a situation in which they wish they could rely on 9-1-1 themselves.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO