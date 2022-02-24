ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Manchester cancels check from Oscar Smith 59-45

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
Riding a wave of production, Manchester dunked Oscar Smith 59-45 on February 23 in Virginia boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 24-15 lead over the Lancers heading to the half locker room.

The Lancers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-34 lead over the Tigers.

Related
WJBF

Saturday High school playoff basketball round up

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) GISA 2A Championship Thomas Jefferson Academy 51, Twiggs Academy 33 SCISA 3A Championship First Baptist 52, Augusta Christian 58 6A Evans 72, Carrollton 76 3A Cross Creek 50, Lafayette 47 Hart Co. 44, Thomson 69 2A Columbia 72, Westside 82 Girls 3A Thomson 47, Lakeview-Ft.Oglethorpe 61 2A Union Co. 58, Laney 81
AUGUSTA, GA
Richmond.com

Varina, Henrico boys earn Class 4 state tournament berths; John Marshall boys and girls sweep Region 2A titles

Varina and Henrico may be new to Class 4, but the boys basketball teams are old hands when it comes to playing in the Virginia High School League state tournament. Both earned state berths in their new classification with region semifinal victories on Friday. Second-seeded Varina beat No. 3 Courtland 84-55. Fourth-seeded Henrico used Kyle Brand-Parker’s putback at the buzzer to beat top-seeded Eastern View 58-56.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Ledger-Enquirer

SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit

South Carolina State women's basketball coach Audra Smith was fired Thursday, a day after she sued the school in federal court alleging Title IX violations and discriminatory practices at the university. Smith had led the women's team the past four seasons when she was dismissed. She filed a suit asking...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
Roanoke Times

3 Timesland athletes win state track titles

Good things came in threes Saturday for Timesland athletes at the VHSL Class 5 and Class 6 indoor track and field championships in Virginia Beach. William Fleming’s Micah Jones, Patrick Henry’s Evan Langhammer and Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue all won individual titles at Virginia Beach Sports Center.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Richmond.com

Late rally pushes Richmond to 59-57 win over VCU at Siegel Center

With an early 3 already part of Taya Robinson’s tally on Saturday at the Siegel Center against rival Richmond, a fan yelled, “Another one!” toward the fifth-year senior guard. And Robinson happily obliged, sinking a second triple in as many possessions, one from the right wing and...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brunswick Academy delivers smashing punch early to dump Richmond Christian School 41-13

Brunswick Academy earned a convincing 41-13 win over Richmond Christian School on February 25 in Virginia girls high school basketball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Steward survives competitive clash with The Catholic 57-49

Steward didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling The Catholic 57-49 in Maryland boys basketball on February 26. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Veritas Collegiate sews up Cristo Rey 67-62

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Veritas Collegiate wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 67-62 over Cristo Rey on February 26 in Virginia boys high school basketball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high...
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Tough tussle: Glen Allen steps past Freeman 61-56

With little to no wiggle room, Glen Allen nosed past Freeman 61-56 in Virginia boys basketball action on February 25. Freeman came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Glen Allen 48-45. Conditioning showed as Glen Allen outscored Freeman 16-8 in the final period. You're...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

Millbrook fights off Sherando for Region 4C girls' championship

WINCHESTER — Football quarterback Detric Brown isn’t the only person who knows how to throw a deep pass at Millbrook High School. Pioneers junior forward Kennedi Rooks twice burned Sherando with long inbounds passes from the Millbrook baseline that turned into points in the final 90 seconds, helping the Pioneers emerge with a 57-48 win in the Region 4C girls’ basketball championship game on Friday night at Casey Gymnasium.
WINCHESTER, VA
