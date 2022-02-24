Manchester cancels check from Oscar Smith 59-45

Riding a wave of production, Manchester dunked Oscar Smith 59-45 on February 23 in Virginia boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 24-15 lead over the Lancers heading to the half locker room.

The Lancers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-34 lead over the Tigers.

