Exploring the readiness of senior doctors and nurses to assess and address patients’ social needs in the hospital setting

Imagine that your aging mother had to go to the hospital and is now going to be discharged. The discharge coordinator tells you that your aging parent must get rehab and go to a facility to receive it, as the hospital won't provide that now. She needs physical and occupational therapy, you're told. The discharge person doesn't make any recommendation as to where your aging parent is to go, but she hands you a list of facilities and asks that you decide by two days from now which one you want.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 23 DAYS AGO