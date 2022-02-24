Razor thin: Hopewell earns tough victory over Booker T. Washington 58-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Hopewell wore a victory shine after clipping Booker T. Washington 58-51 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Fightin’ Bookers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 25-22 advantage over the Blue Devils at the half.

The Blue Devils’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 36-26 points differential.

