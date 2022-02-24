ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg takes a toll on York 55-39

Petersburg collected a 55-39 victory over York in Virginia boys basketball on February 23.

The Crimson Wave’s shooting darted to a 26-17 lead over the Falcons at the half.

The Crimson Wave’s force showed as they carried a 42-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

