Classic Air Medical Discontinues Memberships

San Juan Record
 3 days ago

Classic Air Medical has always chosen to focus on high quality critical care transport at a low cost to patients. Approximately 10 years ago, Classic created a membership program to protect patients and their families from open-ended balance billing. Over the past few years, Classic has fine-tuned its billing...

sjrnews.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Federal vaccination mandate begins for healthcare workers in 24 states

Healthcare facilities in 24 states face their first deadline Feb. 14 to comply with the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per CMS, 24 states covered by the Jan. 13 Supreme Court decision to uphold the agency's mandate must ensure staff have received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption, or have been identified as having a temporary delay as recommended by the CDC, by Feb. 14. They also must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by March 15.
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth is eliminating 95 vacant positions and laying off 30 employees as part of a restructuring aimed at addressing challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital is making changes that will make it more efficient and sustainable, a spokesperson told the Portsmouth Daily Times.
13 WHAM

Forty Air Force medical workers arrive at Strong Memorial Hospital

Rochester, N.Y. — Members of two Air Force medical teams have started their work at Strong Memorial Hospital to help ease the burden on the hospital's diminished staff. The Department of Defense said they arrived Saturday. They will be stationed at Strong for the next month to help increase patient capacity.
Hypebae

Doctors in Canada Can Now Prescribe Patients With Year-Long Passes to National Parks

Healthcare practitioners based in four provinces in Canada are now allowed to prescribe year-long passes to national parks as a way to improve physical and mental health. Back in November 2020, Parks Canada and Park Prescriptions joined forces to launch a program called Park Prescriptions (PaRx) in British Columbia. Most recently, the initiative rolled out to Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Dr. Melissa Lem, the director of Park Prescriptions, expanded on the program’s potential benefits: “There’s a strong body of evidence on the health benefits of nature time, from better immune function and life expectancy to reduced risk of heart disease, depression and anxiety.” She continued: “I’m excited to see those benefits increase through this new collaboration.”
WSFA

Drugs used to treat COVID discontinued

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monoclonal antibody treatments gained notoriety throughout the country for its success in treating COVID-19 patients. Now, the FDA has discontinued two of the drugs used in those treatments. The first set is Bamlaninivimab and Etesevimab, in short called Bam. The second set of drugs are known...
KTAR.com

4 Arizona counties safe from COVID without masks, according to new CDC system

PHOENIX – It’s now safe for healthy Arizonans in four counties, including Maricopa, to stop wearing face masks in public indoor spaces, according to federal COVID-19 guidelines released Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing...
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Kuster leads push to for military health insurance to cover COVID tests

In a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Rep. Annie Kuster and14 members of Congress asked that COVID-19 tests be automatically covered under the military’s health insurance program. Private health insurance companies have been required to cover at-home COVID-19 tests since January, following an executive order from President...
MedicalXpress

Study shows young, healthy adults died from COVID-19 due to ECMO machine shortage

Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Washington Examiner

Poison control issues warning regarding take-home antigen COVID-19 tests

The National Capital Poison Center issued a warning about the liquid found in many antigen COVID-19 tests , reminding users that it is dangerous to ingest. "It is important to know that the extraction vial in many rapid antigen kits includes the chemical sodium azide as a preservative agent," the center reported. "The BinaxNow, BD Veritor, Flowflex, and Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 rapid antigen kits all contain this chemical."
WebMD

23% of Health Care Workers Likely to Leave Industry Soon: Poll

Feb. 23, 2022 -- American health care workers have remained resilient during the pandemic but are feeling the ongoing strain, with 23% saying they are likely to leave the field in the near future, according to a new poll. About half of the respondents to the poll from USA Today/Ipsos...
