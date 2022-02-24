Déjà Vu? | Wilfried Zaha scores same goal twice!

Jamie Redknapp criticised the "ridiculous" call to bring Kepa Arrizabalaga on for Chelsea's Carabao Cup final shoot-out defeat - in which he missed the deciding spot kick. Kepa was brought on in place of first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for the shootout - as he was, successfully, for August's Super Cup penalty shootout win over Villarreal - but skied the decisive penalty of Sunday's final at Wembley after failing to save any of Liverpool's 11 attempts, handing the Carabao Cup to Jurgen Klopp's side.

