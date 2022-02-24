Briahna Joy Gray: Trucker protests encouraged by Canada's response, media coverage

Briahna Joy Gray, co-host of the “Bad Faith” podcast, said on Wednesday that both the Canadian government’s response to the trucker protests and mainstream media coverage were encouraging people to financially support the demonstrations.

During an interview with Hill.TV's "Rising," Gray warned that the reaction by media outlets could “give political power to the less savory aspects” of the protests.

“The fact that the emergency act and Justin Trudeau opening up a world of civil liberties violations and the overwhelming impact of the media, which has behaved very differently to avoid these kinds of protests than they have other kinds of protests that are substantially supported by the left, has caused folks to give money in support in solidarity more over time than was initially the case.”

The “Bad Faith” podcast co-host expressed concern that reactions from media outlets around the demonstrations could have negative implications going forward.

“The concern, I think, for folks here in the states as we observe the protests that are going to be coming through next week or so, is whether or not the liberal media reaction to the protests, and a failure — an ongoing failure to recognize those concerns about COVID vaccine mandates and overreach that are legitimate — is going to continue to give political power to the less savory aspects of that movement instead of funneling that energy in the leftward direction,” she said.