ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Briahna Joy Gray: Trucker protests encouraged by Canada's response, media coverage

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpy43_0eNSINn900

Briahna Joy Gray, co-host of the “Bad Faith” podcast, said on Wednesday that both the Canadian government’s response to the trucker protests and mainstream media coverage were encouraging people to financially support the demonstrations.

During an interview with Hill.TV's "Rising," Gray warned that the reaction by media outlets could “give political power to the less savory aspects” of the protests.

“The fact that the emergency act and Justin Trudeau opening up a world of civil liberties violations and the overwhelming impact of the media, which has behaved very differently to avoid these kinds of protests than they have other kinds of protests that are substantially supported by the left, has caused folks to give money in support in solidarity more over time than was initially the case.”

The “Bad Faith” podcast co-host expressed concern that reactions from media outlets around the demonstrations could have negative implications going forward.

“The concern, I think, for folks here in the states as we observe the protests that are going to be coming through next week or so, is whether or not the liberal media reaction to the protests, and a failure — an ongoing failure to recognize those concerns about COVID vaccine mandates and overreach that are legitimate — is going to continue to give political power to the less savory aspects of that movement instead of funneling that energy in the leftward direction,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Goldberg: Canada’s trucker protests shows how much our politics have changed

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in order to clear out the trucker protests in Ottawa. From the beginning, I’ve remained quietly fascinated by the whole spectacle. Quietly, because I’ve struggled to figure out what I think about them, fascinated because they are a window on the political transformations on both sides of the 49th parallel.
PROTESTS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Briahna Joy Gray
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Conservative Media#Truck Drivers#Protest#Canadian#Covid
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
POLITICO

With the world watching Putin, Trump targets Trudeau

OTTAWA — Donald Trump fired up the Conservative Political Action Conference crowd Saturday night with a barrage of accusations directed at what would have been an unthinkable target just weeks ago: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “The radical left is trying to replace American democracy with woke tyranny,” the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

490K+
Followers
59K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy