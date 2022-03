Spoilers ahead for Episode 13 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called "Still Water." Chicago P.D. is officially back after several weeks off for the Olympics, and the show didn't hold back from delivering a doozy of an episode with the return. Upton's effort to set a routine for herself after all of the struggle of the first half of Season 9 was ruined in "Still Water" when her jog was interrupted by a car crashing into the Chicago River. The result was Hailey taking a February jump into some very cold water, and it was only one of two dangerous dips before the end of the hour. Actress Tracy Spiridakos opened up about the underwater sequences, and shared something that viewers couldn't have seen from home.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO