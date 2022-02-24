ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers In Jeeps Rolling To The Rescue In North Texas During Icy Road Conditions

By Alexis Wainwright
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Road conditions are about to go from bad to worse in Fort Worth and throughout North Texas.

Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 23, some cars were sliding and there were multiple accidents on I-30 West.

As more people got on the road, CBS 11 met a group of people who are helping anyone who may get stuck while out driving.

“What we’re going to do is go out and try to assist stranded motorists when they get stuck and not be able to get thereself (sic) out,” Jeep driver David Lee said.

The Jeeps are rolling to the rescue.

Volunteers in Jeeps are on the road to help get people out of tough spots during the wintry weather (Alexis Wainwright – CBS 11).

With temperatures well below freezing, a local group of North Texans are gearing up to help anyone who may need it.

“Instead of having to spend a $125 to $200 for a tow truck to come help them, we just go do the good Samaritan route and give them a hand,” Lee said.

The North Texas Jeep Club, Jeep Girl Mafia and Redemption Off Road are spearheading this mission.

The volunteers helping said they know what it feels like to be stranded, that’s just one of the reasons they’re so willing to come out.

“It’s cold outside,” driver, Page Page said. “We’re towing their vehicles so they can get back on the road as quickly as possible, without having to wait. Let the bigger wreckers help with bigger accidents.”

They did this earlier this month during the last winter storm and will continue riding around the Metroplex in hopes of helping anyone get home safe to their families.

“The bigger goal of the Jeep community and the off road community is to of course help others out,” Lee said.

If things get worse overnight, the group plans to get up Thursday and help more people who get stuck.

