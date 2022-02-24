ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedicated fans brave wintry weather to watch U.S. women's national soccer team in Frisco

Cover picture for the articleTo say the fans that showed up in Frisco Wednesday for the U.S. women's...

Ex-Cardinal Macario poised for breakout in second year with U.S. women’s national soccer team

Catarina Macario is looking to make more of an impact in her sophomore year with the U.S. national team. So far, she’s off to a fine start. The ex-Stanford player started all three games of the team’s SheBelieves Cup tournament at center forward, scoring the first two goals in the final match against Iceland on Wednesday, a 5-0 win for the tournament title. She was named the SheBelieves MVP.
Hope Solo Reacts To U.S. Women’s Soccer Settlement

On Tuesday, it was announced that the USWNT reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation. It was viewed as a “huge win” by several players, but Hope Solo doesn’t agree with that idea. Solo went on Instagram to share her thoughts on the settlement....
US women’s soccer team beats Iceland to win SheBelieves Cup

FRISCO, Texas — Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh each scored two goals and the US women’s national team beat Iceland, 5-0, on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup. The Americans won the annual four-team tournament, now in its seventh year, for the third straight year. The United...
Lady Eagles return to regional tournament after 17 years

STERLING CITY– The 2022 Lady Eagles are etching their name in history as they make a return to the regional tournament for the first time since 2005. Sterling City is the only three seed who made it into regional play. The Eagles (24-11) are coming off a hard-fought win to Veribest in the area round […]
Lady ‘Jackets miss out on a share of OC title

In what could have been a historic game for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball program turned out to be a heartbreaking loss to the West Plains Zizzers on Tuesday night, 52-47. Lebanon (20-6 overall, 8-2 Ozark Conference) was looking for a share of the Ozark Conference regular-season title for the first time in school history, but instead, the Zizzers (22-4 overall, 9-1 Ozark Conference) will share the crown with the Kickapoo Chiefs (23-3 overall, 9-1 Ozark Conference). Trailing by eight with just seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Lady ‘Jackets allowed a three-point buzzer-beater from West Plains junior Kaylea Dixon from the volleyball line to extend the lead to 36-25 with just eight minutes remaining. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Just Scored a Major 'W' In Their Fight for Equal Pay

At long last, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) have reached an agreement to end their ongoing dispute over equal pay, ensuring that the women's and men's national teams will receive the same amount of money going forward. The agreement formally ends the six-year battle between the women's team and the sport's governing body, who argued that male soccer players require "a higher level of skill based on speed and strength" and "more responsibility" than that of female players back in 2020.
U.S. women's national soccer team's $24 million settlement is just a start

The class-action lawsuit calling for equal pay that was filed by all 28 members of the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team was perhaps the most powerful and provocative story involving sports and politics that we’ve seen over the last five years, and to the delight of many people across the sports world, it ended Monday when all parties settled for $24 million, $22 million of which will be split among the athletes.
Olympic ski cross medal changed on appeal 9 days after race

GENEVA — Nine days after the race at the Beijing Olympics, the bronze medal in women’s ski cross was changed on appeal Saturday. Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in China, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.
