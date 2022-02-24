ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Williams leads Coastal Carolina over Arkansas State 74-69

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. — Rudi Williams had a career-high...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
The State

Watch: Ben Howland Talks 74-69 Win Over Vanderbilt

It has very much been an up-and-down season for Mississippi State men's basketball, but the Bulldogs have had some bright spots lately, most recently taking down the Vanderbilt Commodores, 74-69 in Starkville. Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs in scoring with a total of 22 points. He's been playing at the...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State#Coastal Carolina#The Red Wolves
KESQ

Sloan leads East Tennessee State over UNC Greensboro 73-69

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — David Sloan had 19 points to propel East Tennessee State to a 73-69 victory over UNC Greensboro 73-69. Jordan King and Mohab Yasser added 15 points each for the Buccaneers (15-16, 7-11 Southern Conference). Ty Brewer pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds. Kobe Langley scored a career-high 21 points for the Spartans (17-13, 9-9).
GREENSBORO, NC
KESQ

Ike leads Wyoming over Nevada 74-61

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Graham Ike had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Wyoming extended its home winning streak to 13 games, defeating Nevada 74-61. Hunter Maldonado added 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Wyoming (23-5, 12-3 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden had 10 points Drake Jeffries added seven rebounds. Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 12 points for the Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10). Grant Sherfield added 12 points. Warren Washington had 11 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy