Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. It's fair to say Upton will be forever changed. On Wednesday's return episode of Chicago P.D., "Still Water," Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) witnessed a terrifying car crash that lands them in the freezing Chicago river and risked her own life to save the passengers. But with the clock racing against her, she was only able to save one of the two victims. After learning that the one she rescued was responsible for the accident that led to the death of the other passenger, the guilt that stays with Upton became visibly apparent.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO