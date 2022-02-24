No. 7 UConn routs Marquette to win Big East regular season

The No. 11/10 Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the Creighton Bluejays, 72-51, and were crowned BIG EAST Regular Season Champions for the first time in program history on Saturday, February 26 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 24-3 overall and 14-2 in BIG EAST play. Tonight marked the Friars’ final home game of the season at the Dunk’. Prior to tip-off, the team honored its six graduating student-athletes in the Senior Night Ceremony. With tonight’s victory, the Friars earned the BIG EAST regular season title for the first time in program history. The Friars also earned their 24th win of the season, which ties the highest win total under Ed Cooley and most victories since 2016.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO