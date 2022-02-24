ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 7 UConn routs Marquette to win Big East regular season

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. - (AP) -- UConn celebrated it's ninth straight regular-season conference title on Wednesday, a championship the players said they appreciate a bit more than they may have in years past. The Huskies, who clinched the top seed in the Big East Tournament with a 69-38 win over...

