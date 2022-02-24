Maui lawmakers consider cap on transient accommodations to curb tourism

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As more states lift mask mandates, Hawaii is the only state in the U.S. that hasn't announced plans to lift its indoor mask mandate. Hawaii currently ranks second lowest in the nation when it comes to COVID-19 deaths. KITV4 reached out to Gov. David Ige's office...
With $22 million in new federal funding, Hawaii officials are moving forward with long-awaited plans to protect a critical stretch of state highway in West Maui. The scenic Honoapiilani Highway ranks as one of the most threatened highways in Hawaii because of rising sea levels, king tides, storm surges, ocean swells and other coastal hazards fueled by climate change.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The days of carrying a COVID-19 vaccination card or negative test result to go out on the town will soon be over -- Safe Access Oahu will sunset on March 5. Jack Cione, a 94-year-old resident of Arcadia retirement home, is looking forward to the day he...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, Feb. 14, Hawaii Senate recommended the passing of a bill that would amend the medical cannabis law in Hawaii to allow any individual 65 or older to use cannabis for medical purposes. This bill seeks to amend the current verbiage from “qualifying patient” to anyone 65 or older to use […]
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mysterious flying object on Kauai sent military jets scrambling earlier this week. Witnesses say it’s still not clear exactly what they saw. Photographer Abe Kowitz took picture of the object on Monday after he saw his neighbor gazing up with a puzzled look. The Princeville resident didn’t quite know what to make of it.
Like in a scene of a science fiction movie, a Hawaiian fisherman caught a giant squid called a "monster from the deep sea." Nikko Eterovich, a commercial fisherman at Hilo Harbor, caught a diamond squid on Feb. 1. He said it was the biggest squid he had ever caught. According...
On Feb. 1, around midnight, it was just another work night for Nikko Eterovich, a small boat commercial fisherman out of Hilo Harbor. However, he ended up catching what may be the biggest squid -- also known as Ika -- in Hawaii.
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii has two new winners as Kiana Yamat and Malulani Paiste hold the titles for Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA. A total of 43 women from across Hawaii come together to compete for the titles of Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA in 2022, a title Kiana Yamat feels shocked to have.
Laupahoehoe, Hawaii (KHON2) -- A man in his 40s to 50s was cutting trees near a cliff adjacent to Highway 19 on the Hawaii Island and did not return home, according to Hawai'i County Fire Department (HFD).
The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a run as one of the wildest Spring Break destinations in the world, Panama City Beach cracked down in 2016. The city council passed several ordinances that go into effect every year in March. The rules were designed to stop the massive college party that broke out every […]
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Lisa Marie Cruz said rent eats up half of her household income every month. It's the highest monthly bill for her family at $2,000 for a three-bedroom apartment. The Honolulu resident said that's the reason her family of six is considering moving to the mainland, where...
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A home in Naalehu is raising some eyebrows, it’s affordable but not for everyone. The structure sits on a quarter acre of land in rural Naalehu on Hawaii island and is listed for $159,000. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning...
HONOLULU (KHON2) -- As COVID numbers nationwide have improved many states are lifting their current COVID mask mandates. However, one state that has not come out with an updated plan recently is Hawaii.
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Market shoppers will be enjoying a brand new option as a Utah-based grocer comes to town. Founded in Cache Valley, Lee’s Marketplace is opening up its newest location in Herriman on Feb. 23. The new store is located at 14716 S. Marketplace Drive, Herriman, UT. A grand opening ceremony will be […]
WASHINGTON (TND) — Several states are relaxing rules as case numbers improve. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's new plan to move from pandemic to endemic. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox became the second to announce a new plan for handling COVID-19, loosening guidelines and shutting down...
