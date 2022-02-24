ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui lawmakers consider cap on transient accommodations to curb tourism

KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo reduce the number of tourists on...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Maui County, HI
Government
Maui County, HI
Lifestyle
County
Maui County, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Mysterious flying object alerts military aircraft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mysterious flying object on Kauai sent military jets scrambling earlier this week. Witnesses say it’s still not clear exactly what they saw. Photographer Abe Kowitz took picture of the object on Monday after he saw his neighbor gazing up with a puzzled look. The Princeville resident didn’t quite know what to make of it.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maui#Transient#Lawmakers#Vacation Rentals#The Maui County Council
KHON2

Newly Crowned Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Talk Plans For 2022

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii has two new winners as Kiana Yamat and Malulani Paiste hold the titles for Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA. A total of 43 women from across Hawaii come together to compete for the titles of Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA in 2022, a title Kiana Yamat feels shocked to have.
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Hawaii With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
HAWAII STATE
WMBB

Panama City Beach ‘Spring Break’ rules set for March

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a run as one of the wildest Spring Break destinations in the world, Panama City Beach cracked down in 2016. The city council passed several ordinances that go into effect every year in March. The rules were designed to stop the massive college party that broke out every […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KITV.com

Hawaii has highest monthly household bills in the nation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Lisa Marie Cruz said rent eats up half of her household income every month. It's the highest monthly bill for her family at $2,000 for a three-bedroom apartment. The Honolulu resident said that's the reason her family of six is considering moving to the mainland, where...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Big Island outdoor shack for sale $159K

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A home in Naalehu is raising some eyebrows, it’s affordable but not for everyone. The structure sits on a quarter acre of land in rural Naalehu on Hawaii island and is listed for $159,000. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning...
NAALEHU, HI
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Market shoppers will be enjoying a brand new option as a Utah-based grocer comes to town. Founded in Cache Valley, Lee’s Marketplace is opening up its newest location in Herriman on Feb. 23. The new store is located at 14716 S. Marketplace Drive, Herriman, UT. A grand opening ceremony will be […]
HERRIMAN, UT
WTGS

Utah becomes second state to announce 'endemic' COVID policy

WASHINGTON (TND) — Several states are relaxing rules as case numbers improve. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's new plan to move from pandemic to endemic. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox became the second to announce a new plan for handling COVID-19, loosening guidelines and shutting down...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy