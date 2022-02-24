ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

B-3 and C-11 Drug Control Units Execute Search Warrant and Arrest One on Drug and Firearm Related Offenses

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn February 23, 2022, Officers from the C-11 and B-3 Drug Control Units executed a search warrant and as a result, police...

bpdnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesson Mp#Dorchester District Court
Daily Mail

Ex-NFL player Greg Robinson, 29, is arrested after cops find '$120,000 worth of drugs including cocaine, crack and oxycodone in his Cadillac Escalade during a traffic stop'

Former NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson has been arrested on nine felony drug counts in Louisiana after police allegedly found $120,810 worth of cocaine, crack, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and marijuana in his Cadillac Escalade. The 29-year-old remans booked at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on $315,000 bond. Robinson, a former...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTGS

Already facing 80 charges, ex-police chief busted again for stealing catalytic converters

CHADBOURNE, N.C. (WCTI) — A former North Carolina police chief has been arrested again after his most recent employer accused him of catalytic converter theft. Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey was arrested by Tabor City police after Chief Donald Dowless said a body shop where Spivey had been working reported two catalytic converters were stolen sometime during the Christmas holidays.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC 33/40 News

Two people arrested, face drug charges after traffic stop in Jasper

23-year-old Travion Vanhorn and 22-year-old Kiandre Gosha, both of Jasper, have been arrested and now face drug charges after a traffic stop. Authorities had an arrest warrant for Vanhorn for unlawful distribution of heroin after the Jasper Narcotics Enforcement Team made controlled, undercover drug buys from him. When he was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Miami

Jamaican Police Officer Accused Of Smuggling Cocaine; Officials: 90 Pellets Found Inside Body

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jamaican police officer is facing serious charges after being accused of smuggling cocaine to the US inside her body. Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, an 18-year police veteran, is accused of importing cocaine into the US from Jamaica with the intent to distribute it here, according to authorities. Police said Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups. Authorities also found 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed. She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets. Federal agents found approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the US. She faces charges, including importation of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute. Allen faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes ‘largest drug bust in recent history’, teen arrested

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A teenager from California was arrested in Clay County for trafficking a record-breaking amount of illegal narcotics into the area. Speaking from the county’s Emergency Management office, Sheriff Michelle Cook announced that the CCSO Narcotics Unit had conducted a controlled purchase of 26 pounds of methamphetamines valued at around $200K from 19-year-old Ricky Overton back and January and the young suspect was arrested.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy