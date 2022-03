A new report has details on AEW’s discussion regarding venues in the lead up to AEW Double or Nothing. Fightful Select reports that there were discussions of possibly running shows in Los Angeles at The Forum as well as in Ontario, California heading into the show, which is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The site notes that there’s no confirmation on whether any of those talks led to anything, but they and the Double or Nothing venue were talked about as a possibility during All Out weekend in Chicago.

