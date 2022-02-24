District 2 basketball roundup: Dallas girls outlast Crestwood in overtime

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Tied with Crestwood for much of the night, Dallas went 11-for-13 from the foul line in overtime and claimed a 47-38 victory in Wednesdas District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Mountaineers found themselves knotted up with the No. 6 Comets 14-14 at halftime, 22-22 after three quarters and 33-33 at the end of four.

Nadia Evanosky scored eight points, all from the charity stripe, in the extra frame to finish with 16 points. Victoria Spaciano led all players with 17 points, with nine of them coming after the third quarter.

Dallas outscored Crestwood 14-5 in overtime and hit 21 of 30 free throws on the night.

Grace Pasternick topped the Comets with 16 points.

Pittston Area 61, West Scranton 35

The top-seeded Patriots raced out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter en route to a win over the No. 8 Invaders in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Kallie Booth scored 22 to lead Pittston Area while Daniella Ranieli added 16. The Patriots will host Wyoming Valley West in Saturday’s semifinals.

Olivia Dougher scored 18 points for West.

Montrose 55, Wyoming Seminary 13

The third-seeded Meteors held the Blue Knights to one field goal in the first half, taking a 29-4 lead into the break. Mia Snyder led three Montrose players in double figures with 19 points.

Cassidy Skoranski finished with nine points to top No. 6 Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Valley West 52, Wallenpaupack 47

The No. 5 Spartans went on the road and knocked off the No. 4 Buckhorns in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Valley West will travel to play No. 1 Pittston Area in the semifinals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 71, Delaware Valley 53

Nyquon Santos-Hollman finished with 20 points and 12 different players scored for the Wolfpack in a District 2/4 Class 6A quarterfinal win.

No. 4 Wilkes-Barre Area advanced to the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday against top-seeded Scranton.

Ryan Doherty led the No. 5 Warriors with 22 points.

Scranton Prep 66, Wyoming Area 49

Evan Melberger scored 14 points for the sixth-seeded Warriors in a road loss to the No. 3 Cavaliers in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Dane Schutter added 11 points while Tyler Sciandra scored 10 for Wyoming Area.

Noah Sorenson led Prep with 14 points.

Dallas 76, Honesdale 41

Top-seeded Dallas dispatched No. 8 Honesdale in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

The win set up a semifinal matchup with Nanticoke Area in Saturday’s semifinals.

Mid Valley 58, Lake-Lehman 24

The Black Knights’ season came to an end on the road at No. 2 Mid Valley in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Mid Valley will host Scranton Prep on Saturday in the semifinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

Dallas 47, Crestwood 38 (OT)

CRESTWOOD (38) — Camryn Collins 3 0-1 6, Katelyn Bozinko 1 0-0 2, Isabella Caporuscio 1 0-2 3, Candence Hiller 2 2-2 6, Kate Gallagher 2 1-2 5, Mary Kate Banford 0 0-0 0, Grace Pasternick 7 2-2 16. Totals 16 5-9 38.

DALLAS (47) — Nadia Evanosky 2 11-15 16, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-0 0, Audrey DelGaudio 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Viglone 2 3-4 8, Kassidy Motley 0 0-0 0, Morgan Solano 0 0-0 0, Maddy Pevear 0 1-2 1, Victoria Spaciano 6 5-7 17. Totals 12 21-30 47.

Crestwood`4`10`8`11`5 — 38

Dallas`8`6`8`11`14 — 47

Three-point goals — CRE 1 (Caporuscio); DAL 2 (Evanosky, Viglone)

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

Pittston Area 61, West Scranton 35

WEST SCRANTON (35) — Madison Maloney 1 0-0 3, Molly Donovan 2 0-0 6, Gianna Tallo 2 0-1 4, Hailey Pinto 2 0-0 4, Olivia Dougher 6 2-6 18, Emily Bresser 0 0-0 0, Nyema Woods 0 0-0 0, Celia Emiliani 0 0-0 0, Tori Herne 0 0-0 0, Kydasia Deas 0 0-0 0, Ava Wallace 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-7 35.

PITTSTON AREA (61) — Daniella Ranieli 6 1-2 16, Kallie Booth 7 4-5 22, Maddie Karp 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 3 0-0 9, Leah Zambetti 0 1-2 1, Rowan Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Ella O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 2 0-1 4, Grace Callahan 0 0-2 0, Amanda Fath 2 0-0 4, Ava Butcher 1 2-2 4, Nora Callahan 0 1-2 1, Ali Butcher 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Chernouskas 0 0-0 0, Abby Chernouskas 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-16 61.

West Scranton`4`9`16`6 — 35

Pittston Area`21`13`16`11 — 61

Three-point goals — WS 6 (Dougher 3, Donovan 2, Maloney); PA 10 (Booth 4, Ranieli 3, A. Callahan 3)

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Montrose 55, Wyoming Seminary 13

WYOMING SEMINARY (13) — Cassidy Skoranski 3 0-0 9, Maia Burry 0 0-0 0, Dallas Hanson-Richart 0 0-0 0, Lexy Lichtenstein 1 0-0 2, Avery Luksic 0 0-0 0, Clare Griffin 0 1-2 1, Teagan Jackett 0 0-0 0, Margaret Ganter 0 1-2 1. Totals 4 2-4 13.

MONTROSE (55) — Daegan Giannone 1 0-0 2, Aspen Smith 6 0-0 13, Tangi Smith 3 4-4 11, Riley Keihl 1 0-0 2, Hayley Pompey 1 1-2 3, Mia Snyder 7 1-2 19, Mya Snyder 1 0-0 2, Paley Adams 2 0-0 4, Gracie Dalton 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-8 55.

Wyo. Seminary`3`1`3`6 — 13

Montrose`19`10`16`10 — 55

Three-point goals — SEM 3 (Skoranski 3); MON 6 (Mia Snyder 4, A. Smith, T. Smith)

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 2/4 Class 6A quarterfinals

Wilkes-Barre Area 71, Delaware Valley 53

DELAWARE VALLEY (53) — Jake Brower 3 5-7 12, Ronnie McManus 1 0-0 2, Ryan Doherty 6 8-8 22, Jackson Corrie 1 0-0 2, Tylar Burd 0 0-0 0, Harlem Cook 0 0-0 0, Tommy Parker 1 0-0 2, Noah Hewton 4 0-0 9, Logan Olsommer 0 0-0 0, Vinny Natiello 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Berrios 0 0-0 0, Tyree Irving 2 0-0 4, Anthony Duantono 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-15 53.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (71) — Kaprie Cottle 1 0-0 2, Markell Parnell 1 3-6 6, Waarithi Oseni 1 1-2 3, Brandon Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Mike Andrzejewski 0 3-4 3, Samir Hill 3 1-2 8, Kaleb Spade 2 0-1 4, Reylie Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Bryan Clarke 3 0-0 6, Jordany Rodriguez 2 0-0 4, Gavin Gruden 1 0-0 3, Nyquon Santos-Hollman 9 2-7 20, Vincent Garrett 4 0-0 10. Totals 28 10-22 71.

Delaware Valley`11`12`9`21 — 53

Wilkes-Barre Area`15`15`21`20 — 71

Three-point goals — DV 4 (Doherty 2, Brower, Newton); WBA 5 (Garrett 2, Parnell, Hill, Gruden)

Scranton Prep 66, Wyoming Area 49

District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals

WYOMING AREA (49) — Lukas Burakiewicz 1 0-0 2, Tyler Sciandra 2 6-6 10, Matt Little 1 0-0 3, Dane Schutter 4 2-3 11, Evan Melberger 4 5-5 14, Matt Rusinchak 0 0-0 0, Anthony DeLucca 3 0-2 7, Brady Noone 0 0-0 0, Mike Brown 0 0-0 0, Caden Bonita 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-16 49.

SCRANTON PREP (66) — James Pettinato 2 0-0 4, Andrew Ferguson 4 2-2 11, Noah Sorenson 7 0-0 14, Nico Paoli 1 0-0 3, Chase Scanlan 0 0-0 0, Brycen Martin 0 0-0 0, Matt Cobb 6 0-1 12, Christan Kohut 0 0-0 0, Kellen Casey 1 3-4 5, Roman Valvano 1 0-0 3, Robert Rossi 6 1-1 13, Keith Pritchyk 0 1-2 1, Jordan Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ben Rothwell 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-10 66.

Wyoming Area`7`15`8`19 — 49

Scranton Prep`14`19`24`9 — 66

Three-point goals — WA 4 (Little, Schutter, Melberger, DeLucca); SP 3 (Ferguson, Paoli, Valvano)