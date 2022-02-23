ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OWN’S ‘COMPLICATED’ RELATIONSHIP SERIES “PUT A RING ON IT” RETURNS FOR SEASON 3 ON FRIDAY, MARCH 25 AT 9 PM EST | 8 PM CST

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season 3 of its successful relationship series “Put A Ring On It” Friday, March 25 at 9 PM EST | 8 PM CST, also available on the OWN app and discovery+. The social experiment centers on 3 couples embarking on the ultimate relationship test, as they...

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Teaser: Netflix’s Hit Series Returns In March

Not even Netflix could have predicted just how popular Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” would become when it was released last year. Shortly after its debut, the period drama series shot up the popularity charts on the streaming service to become the most-watched show the platform had released. (Well, until “Squid Game” outdid it later in the year.) But now, we’ll have to see if “Bridgerton” has a sophomore slump with its new season arriving next month.
Discovery

TOP HGTV DESIGNERS RETURN FOR A NEW SEASON OF HIT COMPETITION SERIES ‘BATTLE ON THE BEACH’

New York [ Feb. 24, 2022] With the renewal of HGTV hit series Battle on the Beach, design rivals Taniya Nayak (Restaurant Impossible), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will gear up for a second round of sun soaked competition – this time in Surfside, Texas. The star experts will mentor three new teams of house flippers who complete weekly renovation challenges with the goal to add the most value to their home and win a $50,000 grand prize toward their next flip. The competition will play out over the course of five hour-long episodes and an extended 90-minute premiere in summer 2022.
Discovery

OWN’S NEW SERIES ‘MARRY ME NOW’ OFFERS A MODERN VIEW OF MARRIAGE PROPOSALS WITH WOMEN TAKING CHARGE

PREMIERES SATURDAY, MARCH 19 AT 9P ET/PT AFTER ‘LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE’ AS PART OF OWN’S GROWING SATURDAY NIGHT UNSCRIPTED LINEUP. LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the premiere of its latest unscripted relationship series, “Marry Me Now,” which offers an unexpected twist to marriage. From ITV Entertainment, the hour-long series premieres on Saturday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, following the network’s big hit, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The series is hosted by relationship coach and author, Rebecca Lynn Pope, who will guide real-life women ready to take the reins in planning their weddings and proposing to their significant others, all in the hopes of marriage. The series will also stream the same day on discovery+.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
Will Packer
Discovery

CHEF CLIFF CROOKS TAKES STRUGGLING PROFESSIONAL COOKS THROUGH HIGH-STAKES CHEF BOOT CAMP IN RETURN OF PRIMETIME SERIES THURSDAY, APRIL 7TH AT 10PM ET/PT ON FOOD NETWORK

NEW YORK – February 25, 2022 – Chef Cliff Crooks is a charismatic and talented culinary director for a global restaurant group who is passionate about sharing all he has learned with struggling professional cooks in Chef Boot Camp, which returns for season two on Thursday, April 7th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network. In the series, Cliff is tough, yet supportive and funny, as he leads boot camp each week for a new trio of self-nominated chefs from around the country who acknowledge they need to make big changes if they are to succeed in the food industry. Over three days, Cliff leads intense culinary drills that tests how these chefs cook under pressure, manage their time, and communicate. After a fundamentals round to assess their strengths and weaknesses, the stakes are high as Cliff welcomes the cooks to his own kitchen at BLT Prime where they must execute a live fast-paced dinner service and cook alongside the restaurant’s staff. Finally, the pros showcase their culinary creativity for a family meal to be shared by Cliff and their fellow chefs and decide if they will rededicate themselves to their career in food.
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
Discovery

CHEF GEOFFREY ZAKARIAN IS PUTTING A QUARTER OF A MILLION DOLLARS ON THE LINE IN SEARCH OF THE NEXT RESTAURATEUR ON NEW FOOD NETWORK SERIES BIG RESTAURANT BET

Six-Episode Series Premieres Tuesday, April 5th at 10pm ET/PT. NEW YORK – February 24, 2022 – Food Network star, acclaimed chef, and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian is looking to invest $250,000 of his resources for the next rising star in the restaurant world on the new Food Network competition series, Big Restaurant Bet, premiering Tuesday, April 5th at 10pm ET/PT. Through six, one-hour episodes, Geoffrey presents eight talented chefs with the opportunity to take the next step in their culinary career with challenges to determine who has what it takes to run their first restaurant. When it comes to developing and operating a successful restaurant, there is no one with more knowledge than Geoffrey, and he is putting his reputation on the line to lift up a new generation of chefs competing to make their restaurant vision come true. All episodes of Big Restaurant Bet are available to stream weekly beginning April 5th on discovery+.
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
Discovery

DISCOVERY, INC. REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

New York, NY – February 24, 2022: Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery said, “2021 was by all measures...
Discovery

MOTORTREND LAUNCHES SERVICE ON PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTIONS ON THE ROKU CHANNEL

–MotorTrend is the Only Provider of Dedicated Automotive Content on Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel– (Los Angeles) – MotorTrend Group, a Discovery company, announced today that MotorTrend’s complete collection of series, specials and documentaries dedicated entirely to the automotive world are now available to U.S. consumers through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel.
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
Washington Post

PM Update: Chilly temps return on Monday

Despite the occasional gusty winds, it was nice to see some mild temperatures around the region today. A weak cold front moves through late tonight, and, unfortunately, that will set the stage for a chilly air mass to settle in for Monday. Thankfully, the cool temperatures will be short-lived, as we should see a nice warming trend begin Tuesday.
