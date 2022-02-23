ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

The Roaring '20s Are Here: Live Nation Releases Record Year-End, Q4 Results

POLLSTAR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Nation Entertainment released its year-end and fourth quarter 2021 earnings reports today, and the results appear to be everything President and CEO Michael Rapino and the rest of the company had hoped for, and possibly more. Full-year operating income improved by $1.2 billion, with adjusted operating income up...

www.pollstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Here's Why Matterport Stock Plunged Following the Q4 Earnings Release

Fourth-quarter revenue grew 15% year over year, beating the 6.4% growth Wall Street had expected. The quarter's bottom line slightly missed the analyst consensus estimate. First-quarter and full-year 2022 guidance was much weaker than analysts had been projecting. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock plummeted 14.3% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session following the...
STOCKS
MyChesCo

HV Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

DOYLESTOWN, PA — HV Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: HVBC), the holding company of Huntingdon Valley Bank (the “Bank”), reported operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $4.1 million ($2.04 per basic share of common stock and $1.98 per diluted share of common stock) versus net income of $5.8 million ($2.84 per basic and diluted shares of common stock) for the year ended December 31, 2020. This resulted in shareholders’ equity increasing 9.5% from $38.9 million at December 31, 2020, to $42.6 million at December 31, 2021, and book value per share increasing from $17.78 per share of common to 19.64 per share of common stock over the same period. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $351,000 ($0.18 per basic share of common stock and $0.17 diluted share of common stock) versus $1.1 million ($0.56 per basic share of common stock and $0.54 per diluted share of common stock) compared to the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Net Interest Income was $14.5 million, representing an increase 36% over the prior year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Foot Locker Posts Record Year, Expects Lower 2022 Results

Foot Locker reported a record year in its latest earnings report, but the sportswear and footwear retailer anticipates lowered revenue in the financial year ahead. The company generated $2.3 billion in sales in Q4 2021, a 6% increase year-over-year. Total full-year sales reached $9 billion in FY2021, a 19% increase compared to the fiscal year prior.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dua Lipa
torquenews.com

Lucid's Q4 Earnings Q&A System Is Live, Here's What LCID Shareholders Want To Know

Lucid's new platform allows shareholders to submit and upvote questions for senior management ahead of the EV maker's Q4 2021 earnings call next week. Lucid gave investors the date for its highly-anticipated Q4 2021 earnings call last week, simultaneously announcing that it would be hosting a platform allowing shareholders to submit questions for management in the run up to the presentation. The platform went live at 2:30 pm PT yesterday, with 2240 questions asked by roughly 7,500 participants as of writing today. Handily, the site tells us that these participants represent a total of 1.54 million shares, and most if not all of the questions are posed by retail investors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Record Year#Live Music#Live Nation Entertainment#Aoi#Covid
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy