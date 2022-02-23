The Roaring '20s Are Here: Live Nation Releases Record Year-End, Q4 Results

DOYLESTOWN, PA — HV Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: HVBC), the holding company of Huntingdon Valley Bank (the “Bank”), reported operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $4.1 million ($2.04 per basic share of common stock and $1.98 per diluted share of common stock) versus net income of $5.8 million ($2.84 per basic and diluted shares of common stock) for the year ended December 31, 2020. This resulted in shareholders’ equity increasing 9.5% from $38.9 million at December 31, 2020, to $42.6 million at December 31, 2021, and book value per share increasing from $17.78 per share of common to 19.64 per share of common stock over the same period. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $351,000 ($0.18 per basic share of common stock and $0.17 diluted share of common stock) versus $1.1 million ($0.56 per basic share of common stock and $0.54 per diluted share of common stock) compared to the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Net Interest Income was $14.5 million, representing an increase 36% over the prior year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO