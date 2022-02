Click here to read the full article. MEXICO CITY — Latin America’s apparel exports are expected to increase sharply this year as U.S. brands boost orders south of the border to help ease supply chain woes. However, a dearth of raw materials threatens to scupper those gains, experts said. “We estimate a 10 percent increase in apparel sales as U.S. buyers continue to engage in near sourcing and seek competitive places such as Mexico, which is only 24 hours away by truck,” said industry expert Raúl García, adding that this phenomenon is also lifting demand for Central American and Colombian garments.More...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO