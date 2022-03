Orders are being accepted through March 25 for the annual Tree, Shrub and Garden Sale hosted by the Lucas County Soil and Water Conservation District. Several hardwoods are available for purchase, including American sycamore, tupelo black gum, and Eastern redbud, along with flowering shrubs such as sweet shrub and snowberry. Four types of conifers also are on sale, as well as a backyard habitat packet, fruit tree packet, and native seed packet. The latter contains seeds from the Oak Openings region.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO