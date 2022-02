For months now, there has been plenty of speculation that the Vancouver Canucks are taking calls on their leading scorer in J.T. Miller. Weeks ago, there were rumors that the Calgary Flames were interested in adding the 28-year-old, but they instead went out and acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. It appears another Canadian squad is interested in Miller's services as well, however, as Elliotte Friedman said on Tuesday night that the Toronto Maple Leafs, who he expects to be very ahead of the deadline, could end up with the Canucks forward.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO