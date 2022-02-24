Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

Estée Lauder on Monday said it had fired John Demsey after the senior executive had posted material on Instagram that "caused widespread offense." Demsey has taken down the post that led to his firing, which the Daily Beast reported was a meme that included a racial slur. In a recent post on Instagram, Demsey apologized for the meme, saying he was "terribly sorry" and that "the meme is the furthest thing from what I stand for and I should have never reposted it."

