ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

‘I’ve Got To Fight Back’: Gas Station Clerk Speaks Out After Shooting Man Who Attacked Him

By Austin Carter
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mv0GF_0eNRp1da00

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A South Florida gas station clerk is speaking out after shooting the man who attacked him Tuesday night while on the job.

“I am a man, I’ve got to fight back,” the clerk told CBS4 News.

The clerk was back on the job just one day after shooting his attacker.

“If anybody try me like the dude tried me yesterday, I will do that,” said the clerk.

In new surveillance footage from Miramar PD, you can see a man in a hoodie sneak up on the clerk from behind before throwing him to the ground.

The two begin to tussle until the clerk pulls out a gun from his waistband and shoots the man.

“Somebody comes to beat you up, try to kill you, so what are you going to do?”

The suspect who survived has been identified as 34-year-old John Philippe.

Police say he ran two blocks away from the gas station along Pembroke Road near North Perry Airport
to get help before the cops were called.

He’s been charged with burglary and burglary with assault.

Police say the clerk has a concealed weapons permit.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 6 Injured After Elderly Woman Accidentally Accelerates Car Into Miami Beach Outdoor Café

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and others are injured after a car slams into a Miami Beach Restaurant. Police said the driver, a woman in her 70s, was trying to parallel park when she accidentally hit the gas causing her car to accelerate into people dining in the outdoor patio of Call Me Gaby restaurant. Three people are in stable condition and three others were released from the hospital. “You have to be in the wrong place at the wrong time for something like this to happen,” says Violetta Kruszelnicki, a woman who was eating at the restaurant just 10 minutes...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Robbed, Shot At CVS Pharmacy In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a robbery, resulting in a shooting at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami. It happened Friday evening at the pharmacy near 118th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. CBS News Miami has learned a man with a gun approached the victim who was exiting the store and shot him twice, taking his personal property. The victim is now at the hospital in stable condition. The subject is still at large. If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471 tips.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Sheriff’s Investigators Looking For SUV That May Have Been Involved In Deadly Cooper City Shooting

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s investigators searching for the gunman who shot two people Sunday, one fatally, are now looking for an SUV that they believe was involved. They believe the shooter was in a newer model Cadillac Escalade. They said the vehicle was seen traveling with a large group of people on ATVs and dirtbikes when the shots rang out Sunday afternoon in the 5000 block of S Flamingo Road. The gunfire struck two men, one died on the scene. The other was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
COOPER CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Man In Custody After Barricading Himself On Balcony, Threatened To Jump After Domestic Dispute

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tense situation in Edgewater has ended after a man barricaded himself on a balcony and threatened to jump. Miami police temporarily shut down N Bayshore Drive around 4th Avenue so officers could resolve the situation. It has since reopened According to police, two boyfriends got into a fight in a third-story unit of a highrise apartment building at N Bayshore Drive and 4th Avenue. At one point, one of the men reportedly slashed the other man on his arms. He then barricaded himself on the balcony and reportedly threatened to jump. (Source: CBS4 Viewer) Police closed off streets in the area while officers tried to resolve the situation. “I saw the police cutting off this area here. Up to like two blocks,” said Ricardo Parellada. “It was shocking, especially for this area.” The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was listed as stable. The man on the balcony eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

One Person Shot In Pembroke Park Robbery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning robbery in Pembroke Park landed one person in the hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they were notified just before 6 a.m. of a shooting in the 4400 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park. Investigators said a male was shot during a robbery. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment. Chopper4 over the scene spotted crime scene tape up in front of the Thirsty’s II bar which is located in a strip mall. One woman who investigators questioned told CBS 4 she left the bar this morning, walked out into the parking lot, and was mugged and roughed up. She didn’t know the shooting victim. Another woman who spoke to investigators, left the scene only to return after finding blood on her car. She wanted crime scene investigators to take a look at it in case it was pertinent to the shooting. “I just want the crime scene to come over and look at this. I don’t like this. This is not right. I don’t know what happened, but this is not right,” she said. The sheriff’s robbery unit is now investigating.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Man, Woman Hospitalized In Dog Attack; Animal Shot By Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were hospitalized after a vicious dog attack in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. It happened behind a home at NW 1st Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard. According to police, a man and woman were bitten by two pit bulls on the property. Fire rescue said the man suffered a six-inch gash on his calf and the woman was bitten on her ankle. Both were taken to Broward Health and required stitches. According to police, one pit bull charged an officer and was shot. That dog was euthanized. The other dog was taken to Broward animal care where it was being held Tuesday. Animal care is waiting to make contact with the owner.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miramar Gas Station Clerk Shot Would-Be Robber

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police said a man tried to rob a Sunoco gas station and attacked a clerk before being shot. According to police, John Philippe, 34, walked into a Sunoco gas station at Desoto Drive and Pembroke Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and started fighting with the clerk. A witness who didn’t want to be identified said he saw Phillipe walk into the store. “He was coming from the middle of the street, dressed in full black, a black hoodie. Then he come around, go in the store and start fighting the store owner,” said the witness. “He was on top of him, beating him down. So Eddy do what he got to do.” Investigators said the clerk pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Philippe. Police say the clerk has a concealed weapons permit. The injured Philippe ran two blocks to a home where he tried to get help. The man who live there had his brother call the police. Police and paramedics showed up a short time later and found a bleeding Phillipe. He was taken to the hospital. Police said the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening. He’s been charged with burglary and burglary with assault.
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police Searching For Driver Who Hit A Man After Falling Into Street After Being Attacked

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are appealing for the public’s help in finding the driver who struck a 29-year-old man who fell onto Biscayne Boulevard after he was attacked. The incident, which happened Monday around 7:40 a.m., was captured by a security camera at a business. Surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 shows the man falling in front of cars at 73rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard after he was assaulted. Police say the vehicle that took off is a newer-model, black Audi Q 7. Jonasz Leczynski had just left his hotel on Biscayne Boulevard for a morning walk with his wife when he was...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#Cbsmiami#Cbs4 News#Miramar Pd
CBS Miami

Cooper City Crash Sends Three People To The Hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) = A late-night multivehicle crash in Cooper City sent several people to the hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, four vehicles were involved in the crash around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Sheridan Street and N Flamingo Road. Three people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. Due to the severity of that person’s injuries, the sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Unit is e investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash.
COOPER CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Fugitive Drowns In Tamarac Lake Trying To Outrun Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fugitive who was trying to outrun police wound up drowning in a Tamarac lake on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the man was a suspect wanted in connection to an armed kidnapping in Fort Lauderdale two weeks ago. Police were able to track him down, but then he jumped into the lake and never came up. A dive team was called out to locate him, but it was too late to save him.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Jamaican Police Officer Accused Of Smuggling Cocaine; Officials: 90 Pellets Found Inside Body

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jamaican police officer is facing serious charges after being accused of smuggling cocaine to the US inside her body. Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, an 18-year police veteran, is accused of importing cocaine into the US from Jamaica with the intent to distribute it here, according to authorities. Police said Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups. Authorities also found 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed. She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets. Federal agents found approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the US. She faces charges, including importation of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute. Allen faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

String Of Car Break-Ins Investigated In Little Haiti

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are investigating a string of car break-ins in Little Haiti late Monday and into early Tuesday. Police confirm about 8 cars were broken into and ransacked on Northwest 59th Street off North Miami Avenue. Investigators said the first report happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday and the rest of the break-ins likely happened overnight. “I came out for work, looked on the ground, and saw a whole bunch of glass,” said Andreika Larry, whose driver’s side window was smashed in the middle of the night. Larry said she got home late from work on Monday and...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Front Of Miami Dade College North Campus

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed and two others were injured in a violent multi-vehicle crash in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened along NW 27th Avenue across from Miami Dade College’s North Campus shortly after 12:30 a.m. According to Miami-Dade police, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. “She’s a good woman, she always looked out. She isn’t supposed to be in this” said the woman’s son, who asked not to be identified. Two adult men were airlifted to Ryder Trauma in critical condition. One vehicle involved in the crash appeared to have jumped the median at some point during the crash. It ended up several feet away from the other two vehicles, in a southbound lane of NW 27th Avenue. Two other vehicles ended up in the parking lot of a gas station, one was overturned. During the investigation, traffic was diverted from NW 113th Street to NW 110 Street. The road, which was closed for eight hours, has since reopened.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Well Known Miami Gardens Pastor Eric Readon Facing Another Fraud Charge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens pastor is facing more fraud allegations after his arrest last week. Eric Reason, 46, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a third-degree felony. This latest charge stems from a 2019 incident in which Readon is accused of giving two bad checks to Jose Macedo who he had hired to do work on his roof. According to investigators, one of the checks bounced because it had been written on a closed bank account. Readon is accused of putting a stop payment on the other check, two days after he gave it to Macedo. Readon, pastor of the New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, was arrested last week after he was accused of defrauding an elderly man out of his home. According to investigators, Readon met a 76-year-old who was doing renovations on his home in 2015. He reportedly convinced him to transfer 50% ownership of the property to his nonprofit in order to help him obtain a loan to complete the renovations. Police say over the course of 18-months, Readon took full ownership of the property and, without the man’s knowledge, sold the property. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the total theft was about $267,000.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

First Responders Credit Bystanders With Saving Lives After Miami Beach Helicopter Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – First responders said those who rushed to help three people aboard a helicopter that crashed off Miami Beach over the weekend helped save their lives. The chopper came crashing down Saturday into the water near Ocean Drive between 9 and 11 Street. People in the water and on the beach hurried to the helicopter to help. “We’d like to thank the bystanders around there, they helped keep the helicopter above water enough for the two other occupants that were strapped into their seats, to have their heads above the water, so our rescuers could then try to release them. The bystanders did play a huge role in keeping that helicopter above the water to assist those people trapped inside the helicopter,” said Miami Beach Ocean Rescue Lt Lucas Bocanegra. Two of the people were taken to the hospital where they were listed as stable. The third walked away without any injuries. It’s unclear what may have led to the crash. The FAA is investigating.
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy