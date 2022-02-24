1 person injured in shooting on S Acadian Thruway, EMS says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home. Five days into Russia’s invasion, the...
The Supreme Court on Monday struggled with how to define the reach of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a case with profound implications for the agency’s power to address a main contributor to climate change. At issue during Monday’s argument was the scope of the EPA’s authority to...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, has begun preparing for a high-stakes confirmation battle to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Biden's choice, announced Friday, was met with effusive praise by Democratic leaders and progressives. The decision faced pushback from conservative...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathering this weekend in Florida. Trump, who’s repeatedly flirted with making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 59%...
Washington (CNN) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put Russia's deterrence forces, which includes nuclear arms, on high alert are part of a wider pattern of unprovoked escalation and "manufactured threats" from the Kremlin. "This is really a pattern...
(CNN) — FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday. World football's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA, said that both organizations' presidents -- Gianni Infantino and...
Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria.
BERLIN (AP) — A panel of scientists convened by the United Nations has published a report on the impact that climate change has had, is having and will have on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that nearly half the world’s population already faces significant risk from global warming.
Comments / 1