ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police Searching For Suspects After Rash Of Break-Ins Near Boston College

By Juli McDonald
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsJRi_0eNRmsQl00

BRIGHTON (CBS) – Boston Police are on the lookout for a burglar who was quite busy in Brighton over the weekend. Multiple neighbors in off-campus apartments near Boston College reported valuables missing from their homes and even bedrooms.

“Our house group chat was blowing up, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’d seen that people said ‘I think our house got broken into? Our laptops aren’t here,’” junior Tim recalled.

Police responded several times Friday and Saturday to Foster Street and Greycliff and Gerald Roads.

“I don’t know how no one saw anything. Our landlord is really worried about it,” a Gerald Road neighbor said.

“We work and need money to buy groceries – much less buy new computers,” a sophomore named Lucy said of the victims next door.

Investigators are reminding students on and off-campus to always lock up and to get rid of anything that could help someone gain entry – like a window AC unit or a ladder in the yard.

“Just a scary idea to think about someone in my friends’ house. If I’m walking off-campus at night, I’m definitely going to be more aware of that now,” said a junior named Jen.

“We talked with our landlord and mentioned maybe getting security cameras and other preventive measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said John, a junior.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC12

Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County school buses were unable to drop off students in a Chester neighborhood due to an active search for a suspect by police, according to an email. On Wednesday afternoon, Chesterfield Police said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Chippenham...
CHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brighton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Retired Trooper James Coughlin And Wife Ask Judge To Drop Charge After Drowning At Dedham Grad Party

DEDHAM (CBS) – Lawyers for retired Massachusetts State Trooper James Coughlin and his wife argued in court Thursday that a judge should drop a reckless endangerment charge against the couple related to the death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, who drowned during a graduation party at their Dedham home. James and Leslie Coughlin face charges of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors following Polk’s death in June 2021. James and Leslie Coughlin appear in court on February 24, 2022. (WBZ-TV) Defense attorney Brian Kelly argued Thursday that Polk’s death was a tragedy, but not reckless endangerment. Kelly said the couple does not dispute that...
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Woman Accused Of Driving 127 MPH On I-95 In New Hampshire

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (CBS) — A Connecticut woman has been charged after New Hampshire State Police said she was caught driving more than 60 mph over the speed limit. Thirty-six-year-old LaToya Huff was driving on I-95 North in Hampton Falls. According to police, a 2017 Dodge Charger was spotted going 127 mph by a State Police aircraft monitoring traffic in the area. A trooper on the ground was notified and stopped the car as it drove past. Huff allegedly told troopers she did not realize she was going that fast. She was charged with reckless operation and will appear in Hampton Circuit Court in April.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
WTNH

New Haven woman killed in crash on Whalley Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is dead following a crash on Whaley Avenue in New Haven early Wednesday morning. New Haven police responded to the scene on Whaley Avenue between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Officers located a white Kia that crashed into a tree after it veered […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Identify Suspect in Road Rage Incident

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police have identified the suspect in a road rage incident that was caught on video Monday morning. The department posted a message and a video of the incident to Facebook just before 10 a.m. yesterday, asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the video.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WCAX

Police dashcam catches scary Interstate 91 crash

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a scary crash on Interstate 91 in Dummerston that was caught on dashcam could have been worse. It was quick thinking from a trooper that had an impact. Police posted the dashcam video to social media. It shows a car crashing and...
DUMMERSTON, VT
WCAX

New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance

WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding to a domestic disturbance. The attorney general’s office said Sunday that Christopher Tkal, 57, died at the scene in Walpole and that a loaded rifle was found underneath his body. An autopsy determined he was shot multiple times.
WALPOLE, NH
WCAX

Police: Drunk woman got car stuck on railroad tracks

BRAINTREE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a woman was drunk when she drove onto some railroad tracks in Braintree and got stuck. It happened on Route 12A early Wednesday morning. Police say Christa Weal, 46, of Braintree, drove her car about 100 yards down the railroad tracks before she got stuck.
BRAINTREE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College#Boston Police#Security Camera#Computers#Greycliff#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
ABC6.com

One man dead following daytime stabbing in Newport neighborhood

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE)- One person has died and another person is hurt following a daytime stabbing in Newport on Monday afternoon. Newport Police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call that stated two men were fighting and bleeding outside a home on Dudley Avenue. Police say 43-year-old Davide Semenza of...
NEWPORT, RI
WTNH

Man arrested for Hamden shooting, narcotics possession

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man was arrested for a shooting in the city last October, as well as narcotics possession. On Oct. 7, 2021, Hamden Police responded to the area of Concord Street near Dixwell Avenue for a reported shooting and found there had been an exchange of gunfire between two individuals. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy