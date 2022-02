LINE: Los Angeles +145, NYCFC +177, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals. The LA Galaxy open the season at home against New York City FC. The Galaxy compiled a 13-12-9 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 8-4-5 in home games. The Galaxy scored 50 goals and had a goal differential of -4 last season.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO