ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, OH

Lourdes men's basketball tops Rochester in WHAC quarterfinal, ties single-season wins mark

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwIG2_0eNRjXL500

The Lourdes University men’s basketball team tied the school’s single-season wins record with a 79-59 triumph over Rochester (Mich.) in a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) quarterfinal on Wednesday inside the Russell J. Ebeid Recreation Center.

The Gray Wolves matched the win total of the 2012-13 team that finished 22-10 and advanced to the NAIA national tournament.

The fourth-seeded Gray Wolves had four players reach double-figures, led by Nick Welch and Cardinal Stritch’s Joey Holifield with 16 apiece. Napoleon’s Brett Lauf added 15 while Cardinal Stritch’s Little Anderson chipped in 12 points.

Lourdes advanced to the semifinal, where it hits the road to face top-seeded Indiana Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday for a berth in Monday’s title tilt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Napoleon, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Rochester, OH
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
The Blade

St. Francis skates past Northview 3-0 in regional semifinal

Top seed St. Francis de Sales scored two early goals and held off No. 4 seed Northview 3-0 in a regional semifinal hockey game at Tam-O-Shanter on Friday night. Will Sherer opened the scoring for the Knights in the first period in a battle of two of the most storied high school hockey programs in the area, and Jake Myers followed with another goal to give St. Francis a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Toledo women's basketball team clinches outright MAC championship

YPSILANTI, Mich. — The Toledo women’s basketball team is the outright regular season champion of the Mid-American Conference. With a 75-51 win at Eastern Michigan on Saturday, the Rockets (23-4, 17-1) clinched their first league regular-season championship since 2013, and their 10th title in program history.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whac#Naia#Gray Wolves#Indiana Tech
The Blade

Toledo football: 3 storylines to watch during spring practice

It’s that time of year again. Not postseason college basketball tournaments in the month of March — spring football practice. The University of Toledo kicks off its first of 15 practices on Tuesday, stepping on the practice field for the first time since the Bahamas Bowl three months ago. Head coach Jason Candle and Co. will get a glimpse of 16 returning starters and a sizable group of experienced players that will add a layer of depth.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Walleye fall 4-1 to Reading in playoff-type atmosphere

A Saturday night showdown between two of the top teams in the ECHL had the full energy of a playoff atmosphere as the Toledo Walleye fell 4-1 to the Reading Royals. In a tight game before a loud, sellout crowd of 8,129 at the Huntington Center, all five goals were scored over the final 13:19 of the game.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Walleye win 5th straight with 3-1 victory over Wichita

The highest-scoring team in the ECHL came out on fire, and then the Toledo Walleye simply took care of business the rest of the way in a 3-1 win over Wichita on Friday night. The Walleye, who came into the game leading the ECHL in goals scored at 3.84 per game, scored all three goals in the game’s first 20 minutes. Captain T.J. Hensick and fellow forwards Devon Paliani and John Albert scored for Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy