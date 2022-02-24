Lourdes men's basketball tops Rochester in WHAC quarterfinal, ties single-season wins mark

The Lourdes University men’s basketball team tied the school’s single-season wins record with a 79-59 triumph over Rochester (Mich.) in a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) quarterfinal on Wednesday inside the Russell J. Ebeid Recreation Center.

The Gray Wolves matched the win total of the 2012-13 team that finished 22-10 and advanced to the NAIA national tournament.

The fourth-seeded Gray Wolves had four players reach double-figures, led by Nick Welch and Cardinal Stritch’s Joey Holifield with 16 apiece. Napoleon’s Brett Lauf added 15 while Cardinal Stritch’s Little Anderson chipped in 12 points.

Lourdes advanced to the semifinal, where it hits the road to face top-seeded Indiana Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday for a berth in Monday’s title tilt.