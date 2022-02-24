ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Sha’Carri Richardson Talks Black Womanhood In ‘Teen Vogue’

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEOBx_0eNRjNl300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aenMn_0eNRjNl300

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson is still that girl and she’s letting it be known in the latest issue of Teen Vogue . The track superstar recently graced the cover of the popular teen magazine where she served face, fashion, and full confidence, donning a shoulder-length blonde bob for the high fashion shoot.

While rocking a plethora of high fashion looks including a pink and green Gucci ensemble, a matching green and yellow skirt set and a few athleisure looks to match her athletic build, Sha’Carri was asked where she gets her confidence from while expressing her gratitude for being a Black woman “I would say that’s where I got my confidence from,” she explained. “Just the fact of being in a community, being from South Dallas, that is predominately Black.”

And that confidence is what made the world notice the unapologetically proud young Black woman athlete who took the world by storm with her undeniable talent and unmissable style. “If you take away the ‘Black’ in front of the ‘woman’ and another woman reacts the same way, it’s not considered as ‘sassy,’…[or] ‘aggressive,’” Sha’Carri added. “One of the most powerful Black men said it, but the most disrespected person in the United States is [the] Black woman.”

She continued, “Look, I’m going to stand in who I am at the end of the day. I’m not going to change that.”

But this isn’t the only reason that the track runner has made headlines lately as she was recently thrust into the center of controversy once again after the 21-year-old took to Twitter to slam the IOC, noting how race may have played a factor in the agency’s unfair decision to disqualify her from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana last year while allowing Russian skater Kamila Valieva the right to compete in the Beijing Olympics despite her positive drug test.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” she tweeted. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Despite Sha’Carri’s claims, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams explained that each case is different in a press conference on Feb. 16. “You can’t talk about double standards in relation to Russian and American athletes, each case is individual,” he explained in The Guardian.

“Every single case is very different,” Adams continued. “Richardson’s positive doping test was discovered on 19 June, and the result was received before the start of the Olympics. She was suspended for a month. There is nothing in common between these two cases.”

Don’t miss…

Sha’Carri Richardson Will Not Run In The 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson Looked Stunning At This Year’s ESPY Awards

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Us Weekly

Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen and Deon Are Considering More Kids After 14th

The more, the merrier? Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico already have 14 kids — but the Doubling Down With the Derricos stars aren’t opposed to expanding. “We have not shut the factory down, and I can’t tell you when we will, to be honest,” Deon, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 15. “From my perspective, I just have that empty nester fear. I want to always have a child, a baby, in the house with us. That’s how I feel.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Vogue#Womanhood#Beijing Olympics#Russian
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Couple Filming Together Despite Not Speaking for Months

It looks like things are back on track with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield and her longtime on-again-off-again beau, Tyrone Gilliams. Whitfield has been filming Season 14, marking it her third return to the beloved Bravo franchise. This time, she and Gilliams were off due to him sending the network a cease and desist from mentioning and trying to film with him as he was on home confinement after being released early from prison serving a lengthy fraud case. Whitfield famously documented their relationship while Gilliams was behind bars. But to keep him in good standing with the judge, Gilliams refused to film this season, saying it could ruin his release and violate his probation order.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NBC News

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
Us Weekly

Todd Bridges Is ‘Shocked’ Watching Todrick Hall’s ‘Evil’ Game on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: ‘I’ve Never Met a Better Bulls—t Artist’

Hindsight’s 20/20. Todd Bridges is learning a lot now that he’s outside the Celebrity Big Brother house – and he’s not holding back. The Diff’rent Strokes star, 56, was voted out by Veto winner Miesha Tate who broke a tie between him and former Real Housewife Cynthia Bailey, but it wasn’t his eviction that shocked him the most. It was all the things he was unaware that Todrick Hall said and did on camera.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

T.I. Responds to Debate About Which Rappers Can Really Claim Atlanta

Rapper Omeretta the Great sparked much debate when she cast doubt on rappers claiming Atlanta, and T.I. has offered his input. In her song “Sorry Not Sorry,” the rising rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member made it clear how she feels about artists from the surrounding areas of the city repping Atlanta. “College Park is not Atlanta/Lithonia is not Atlanta/Clayco is not Atlanta/Decatur is not Atlanta/Gwinnett is not Atlanta/Roswell is not Atlanta/Forest Park is not Atlanta/Lilburn is not Atlanta,” she raps on the track. “The north is not Atlanta/The South is not Atlanta/You n***as is not Atlanta/You bitches is not Atlanta.”
ATLANTA, GA
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
915
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy