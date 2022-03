Whether you're going on a hike or just hanging out in the city, we could always use a few more pockets. This Technical Cargo Jogger Pant packs both style and substance in a single package. Crafted from a lightweight cotton-nylon fabric, this pant has a tapered leg with a gathered bottom cuff. In other words, it's perfect for tucking into a higher-rise boot or giving a cleaner, slim silhouette when worn with sneakers. As for cargo capacity, the pants feature pockets all over the front, back and along the legs, with zip or button flap closures for lockdown security, even in motion. With a comfortable drawstring closure on the waist and a myriad of color options, this is sure to be a go-to piece in your wardrobe rotation.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO