Apple has made it very easy to take screenshots on your iPhone or iPad using a couple of handy shortcuts. Although the buttons to press to capture a picture of your screen depend on the device, you are using. This quick guide will take you through capturing a picture of anything that might be currently displayed on your screen. Allowing you to edit it and then share it via social networks, email or simply save it to your photo album of choice. You can use these methods on the latest Apple devices equipped with Apple Face ID or the older iOS phones and tablets equipped with home buttons and AppleTouch ID.

