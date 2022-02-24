ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL QB, first-round bust Paxton Lynch moving from CFL to USFL

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvf17_0eNRhpxd00
Paxton Lynch was selected by the Michigan Panthers in the USFL draft. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal, Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Paxton Lynch has not attempted a regular-season NFL pass since his final Broncos start, in Week 17 of the 2017 season. The former first-round pick is about to try another league.

Lynch requested his release from the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, with his agent noting the well-traveled QB eyed a path to the new USFL. Canada’s stricter COVID-19 regulations played a role in this exit, and Lynch will receive another opportunity as a pro.

The Michigan Panthers selected Lynch in the 12th round of the USFL draft Tuesday night. Lynch, the 26th overall pick in 2016, was one of a host of familiar names taken by the latest upstart league. Michigan selected Lynch, 28, in the second round designated for quarterbacks. He did not play in any games with the Roughriders, with that stay following non-game-action runs with the Seahawks and Steelers.

The USFL event started with a QB round, during which Michigan selected ex-Wolverines QB Shea Patterson first overall. In Round 1, recent Patterson Chiefs teammate Jordan Ta’amu — also an XFL veteran — along with ex-Giants draftee Kyle Lauletta and ex-Vikings backup Kyle Sloter were selected.

The New Jersey Generals chose cornerback De’Vante Bausby in the eighth round. Bausby has considerable NFL experience, compared to most of the other players drafted over the past two days, having played for four teams from 2016-20. Bausby enjoyed two stints with the Broncos, making 20 tackles in 10 Denver games in 2020. He finished the 2021 season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Ex-Packer wideout draftee J’Mon Moore landed with the Generals as well, and former Titans third-round pick Taywan Taylor went to the New Orleans Breakers on Wednesday. The Breakers also drafted ex-Washington supplemental draftee Adonis Alexander, a defensive back. Fellow NFL supplemental draftee Isaiah Battle, a tackle, went to the Pittsburgh Maulers on Tuesday night. The Tampa Bay Bandits also selected ex-Raiders second-round safety Obi Melifonwu.

The USFL’s second effort, after a memorable mid-1980s run, is set to begin play April 16. All games will be played in Birmingham. The championship game is scheduled for July 3 in Canton. Should the USFL’s second effort reach the championship game, it would surpass 2019’s Alliance of American Football and 2020’s second XFL iteration. Both recent spring startups folded before their seasons ended, but a retooled XFL is set to return in 2023 and secured a formal partnership with the NFL.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Football Rumors

S Ricardo Allen retires following seven-season career

Not long after his second career Super Bowl appearance, former Falcons and Bengals safety Ricardo Allen is retiring. In an Instagram post, he announced the decision to hang up his cleats. “I’ve always wondered how it would feel giving up what most people would consider to be ‘most of me’,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Cfl#Seahawks#American Football#Saskatchewan Roughriders#The Michigan Panthers#Steelers#Qb#Wolverines#Patterson Chiefs#Vikings#The New Jersey Generals#Patriots#Ex Packer#Titans#The Pittsburgh Maulers#The Tampa Bay Bandits
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Here’s What Seahawks’ Asking Price For Russell Wilson Might Be

It’s going to take quite the package for the Seattle Seahawks to trade Russell Wilson. Wilson remains one of the biggest question marks for this offseason as there have been numerous trade rumors surrounding him. If the Seahawks do decide to trade him, many pundits would likely say that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
49erswebzone

George Kittle asked about Tom Brady-to-49ers rumors

Not even George Kittle can escape the Tom Brady questions. He tried, though. He really did. The San Francisco 49ers tight end, while attending an NHL game in Nashville on Saturday between the Lightning and Predators, was interviewed by the NHL on TNT (h/t Alek Arend of The Spun). Kittle...
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 1 Preferred Team For Aaron Rodgers

It sounds like an announcement from Aaron Rodgers is coming soon. Rodgers might be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show again on Tuesday afternoon. This week, we could be getting an announcement from the four-time MVP. The Packers starter is believed to be considering returning to Green Bay for another...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy